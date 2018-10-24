JANESVILLE
Unemployment in the Janesville area is estimated to tie its record low 2.8 percent in September, according to data released Wednesday from the state Department of Workforce Development.
The September estimates show a drop of 0.6 percentage points from the Janesville area's August unemployment rate, which was 3.4 percent. In September 2017, the Janesville area recorded a 3.2 percent unemployment rate.
The department's September estimates rank the Janesville metropolitan statistical area 11th for unemployment out of the state's 13 metro areas. Madison and La Crosse are expected to have the lowest unemployment rates with 2 percent.
Rock County overall saw a 2.8 percent unemployment rate in September, ranking it 54th among the state's 72 counties. Walworth County ranked 29th and had a 2.4 percent unemployment rate.
This story will be updated.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse