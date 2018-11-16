JANESVILLE
The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is accepting warm clothing donations during business hours until Jan. 2 at 20 S. Main St., suite 11.
“The Big Bundle Up” is the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s campaign to provide warm clothes for families in the state. Donations of new or gently used coats, boots, hats, mittens and other clothes will be accepted.
Items donated in Janesville will be given to families in the School District of Janesville.
For more information, contact Christine Rebout at 608-757-3171 or director@janesvillecvb.com. For a complete list of collection sites, use the search tool at TravelWisconsin.com/ bigbundleup.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse