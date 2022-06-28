The July 4 holiday weekend is ahead, with many events across the area. Here’s a rundown of local fun.
Janesville
Independence Day on the Rock: The Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Show Team will return with its annual “Independence Day on the Rock” event from 7-10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St, Janesville.
The event will include a performance by the team on the Rock River, live music, a beer tent and fireworks. The event is free to attend, but donations are welcome.
For more information, visit janesvillecvb.com.
Milton
Rhythm & Booms: Milton’s Rhythm & Booms festival will take place at Schilberg Park on West High Street in Milton from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4.
A brief opening ceremony with presentation of the flag and the singing of the national anthem will kick things off at 5 p.m. on Friday. Carnival rides, food, music and a beer tent will be available all weekend.
There will be a nominal charge for preferred parking in the Schilberg parking lot beginning at 5 p.m. each day. Parking at the high school remains free.
On Monday, Milton’s first Rhythm & Booms fireworks show begins at dark, coordinated with a musical soundtrack put together by Milton High School band director Nathan Czech and refined by WJVL Radio in Janesville. Diamond Assets is sponsoring the show.
Parade: Milton’s Fourth of July parade is Monday at 1 p.m. and will follow its traditional route along Madison Avenue and down Hilltop. Seating can be at a premium but this year, a grandstand with bleachers is available. Parade-goers can vote for the People’s Choice Award by texting Henze at 262-473-9585.
Other highlights: Other events include softball tournaments, a “Guns & Hoses” challenge between the Milton Police Department and Milton Fire Department, a car show, a wine tasting event, the Milton Community Days farmer’s market and craft show, and a motorcycle stunt show. On Saturday, you can “Lunch & Learn” during an interactive discussion on U.S. history and past presidents.
New for kids and families is the YMCA Kickball Tournament. To celebrate the YMCA’s 130th birthday, the team whose combined age adds up closest to 130 wins a special prize. The winning team will also receive a prize.
Other new additions for kids and families include the Milton Fire Department’s “Mobile Splash Pad” and tour of the fire trucks, a Milton Public Library story walk and arts and crafts station and a series of high energy interactive programs for kids on small stages throughout the weekend.
Independence Day run: The Milton Optimist Club will hold its annual Independence Day run starting at 8 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Milton High School, 114 W. High St., Milton.
Participants can choose from a 1-mile run, a 10K walk or a 10K run, with all proceeds going toward Optimist Club to support youth through scholarships, the library’s summer reading program and holiday events. The 10K walk will begin at 8 a.m., 10K runners will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 1-milers will start at 8:35 a.m.
Online registrations will be accepted through June 29, but participants can register on race day from 7 to 8:15 a.m.
For more information, visit active.com and search for “Milton Optimists 2022 Independence Day Run.”
Beloit
Kids Bike Parade: The annual Fourth of July Kids Bike Parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Riverside Park, South Riverside Drive, Beloit. Children are encouraged to bring non-motorized bikes and scooters to the parade, and the City of Beloit will provide decorations for them to deck out their wheels with patriotic spirit.
The parade will travel around the lagoon starting at 10 a.m.
The event is free to participate in, but registration is limited to the first 50 children. Registration is due by Thursday, June 30.
For more information, call the city’s Parks and Recreation department at (608) 364-2890.
Pops on the Rock: On Monday, July 4, ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit will be the site of “Pops on the Rock.” The Beloit Sky Carp will host this Fourth of July celebration from 6-10 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave.
There will be bounce houses for kids, a showing of the movie “National Treasure,” and a concert by the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow the concert around 9 p.m. Admission is free and the Sky Carp will have concessions available for purchase.
For more information, visit visitbeloit.com.
Edgerton
Lions fireworks: The Edgerton Lions Club will brighten the night sky with fireworks on Sunday, July 3, at Racetrack Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton.
Starting at 4 p.m., the club’s fundraiser will include a petting zoo for children, chicken bingo and live music from bands Cactus Mother and Gas Can Alley.
Fireworks will be set off at dusk.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit edgertonfireworks.com.
Evansville
Lake Leota Fourth of July: The annual Lake Leota Fourth of July four-day event will return July 1-4 at the park, North Madison Street and Antes Drive, Evansville.
The festivities will start Friday, July 1, at 5 p.m., with southern Wisconsin-based country band Bree Morgan Reloaded performing from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, June 2, the day will be kicked off with a kid’s fishing contest at 8 a.m. and kid’s activities from noon to 4 p.m.; the festival tent will run from noon to midnight. Rock band Titan Fun Key will perform from 2-6 p.m., and another rock band, Madison-based LUBE, will cap off the night with a return to the festival from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Sunday, July 3, the day will begin with a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a euchre tournament from 1-3 p.m. At 5 p.m., the Evansville Jays baseball team will take on Waterloo McKays.
The Fourth of July events will start with a 1-mile, 5K and 10K run starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday. A children’s parade will follow at 9:45 a.m., with the full parade just after at 10 a.m. The festival tent will be open from noon to 10 p.m., where attendees can partake in the Evansville Lions Club’s chicken barbeque meal and the Evansville United Methodist Church pie sale.
Madison-based blues group The Jimmys will perform from 1-4 p.m., with rock and roll band The Hounds from 5:30-9:30 p.m. The Jays will play against McFarland Muskies at 5 p.m. at the park.
The festival will be capped off with fireworks at dusk.
For more information, visit ecp-wi.org.
Elkhorn
Fireworks in Sunset Park: Elkhorn will start its Fourth of July celebration early with fireworks, live music and food on Friday, July 1.
Starting at 5 p.m. at Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn, the Holton-Elkhorn Band will perform in the park’s bandshell. Food will be available for purchase from the Elkhorn FFA and 4-H groups.
Fireworks are scheduled to start at dusk.
For more information, search “Elkhorn’s Star Spangled Celebration” on Facebook.
Whitewater
Fourth of July festival: Whitewater’s annual Fourth of July festival will return to Cravath Lakefront Park from July 1-4.
The four-day festival will include amusement rides and food vendors each day, as well as live music and fireworks throughout the weekend.
At 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, a pageant will be held to crown Miss Whitewater 2022. On Saturday, July 2, a car show will be held from 2-7 p.m. alongside live music from Burlington-based sister duo, Gebel Girls, at 2 p.m., and Amanecer Y Mas at 5 p.m. Hard rock band Kings of Radio will close out the night at 8 p.m. leading to fireworks at 10 p.m.
On Sunday, July 3, First United Methodist Church will host a church service at 10 a.m., and a free petting zoo will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
The festivities on Monday, July 4, will kick off with a one-mile race at 9:45 a.m. before the Fourth of July parade. At 2 p.m., Whitewater-based American polka musician Steve Meisner will take the stage, and rock band Titan Fun Key will follow at 5 p.m. Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns will play at 8 p.m. prior to the fireworks show at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit whitewater4th.com.
Independence Day parade: The city of Whitewater will host its annual Independence Day parade starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 4.
The parade will start at Lincoln Elementary School, 242 S. Prince St., and head north to Main Street and end at Fremont Street.
Digital entry forms to participate in the parade are available online at whitewater4th.com.
Fontana-on-Geneva-Lake
Fireworks will return at dusk on Monday, July 4, over Fontana Beach, located off of South Lake Shore Drive. The fireworks are set off from a barge in the middle of the lake, making them easy to watch from either the land or the water
East Troy
Lions Music Festival: The East Troy Music Festival will return for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The event will feature a carnival all three days, a dart tournament, a washer tournament, wrist wrestling and live music on three separate stages around Playmore Park, 3072 Graydon Ave.
A parade will take place at noon Sunday, July 3, starting on Main Street and ending at Playmore Park, and a fireworks show will start at dusk.
For more information, visit easttroywi.gov.