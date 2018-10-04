JANESVILLE
The American Red Cross says it provided temporary lodging for 13 people from six apartments after an apartment building fire Wednesday night on Janesville’s east side.
The Janesville Fire Department estimated the two-story building sustained $200,000 in damage and put the loss of apartment contents at $60,000.
The fire department said eight families were displaced in the 16-unit building. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross also provided blankets and hygiene products to those who lived in the Village Green East Apartments at 1616 Morningside Drive, according to a news release.
“We’re working to connect with one other resident who was displaced but not at his residence during the incident,” the Red Cross said. “We’ll continue to work with these families in the coming days, making sure they’re connected to resources and needs during their recovery.”
The fire was first reported around 8:15 p.m. It started outside the building, on a concrete slab just outside some patio doors on the northwest corner, said Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp.
The fire remained under investigation Thursday, and Bomkamp said he knew no other details about its cause.
The northwest corner was boarded off Thursday morning.
Edgerton and Milton fire departments were called in to help, although the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of the first fire units arriving, according to a Janesville Fire Department report.
Thirty-two firefighters were on scene. They rescued one dog from an apartment. The dog appeared unharmed and was returned to its owner, according to the fire department news release.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse