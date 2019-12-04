JANESVILLE

The number of stores failing alcohol compliance checks is on the rise, and two Janesville grocery stores are at risk of losing their liquor licenses.

The city’s alcohol licensing advisory committee Tuesday confronted four businesses that failed Nov. 14 compliance checks by selling alcohol to minors.

Two of those businesses—Aldi and Maurer’s Market—are repeat offenders.

Committee Chairman Barry Badertscher said it is “embarrassing” for the city to have so many stores caught selling alcohol to minors.

The Janesville Police Department and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change conduct checks a couple times each year.

Police send minors to stores to try to buy alcohol with instructions to give cashiers their real IDs and not lie about their ages if asked.

Eight stores sold alcohol to minors during two compliance checks this year, according to data provided by Janesville Mobilizing.

In 2018, 10 stores sold to minors during three compliance checks.

That is up from one violation in 2017 and none in 2016. Four stores were found in violation in 2015 and none were found in 2013.

The organization did not have data from 2014.

Aldi, Maurer’s Market, The Vineyard and Schnuck’s were caught selling to minors twice between 2018 and 2019.

The Vineyard had one other violation in 2015.

The alcohol licensing committee spoke to representatives from The Vineyard and Schnuck’s during its September meeting.

John Casper from The Vineyard told the committee the store was buying a lock-out scanner for its point of sale system that would lock an alcohol sale until an ID is scanned.

The alcohol licensing committee advocates for lock-out scanners to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors.

Badertscher on Tuesday said some businesses that used to be repeat offenders have had no issues since installing lock-out scanners.

After Schnuck’s second violation, the committee asked for representatives from Schnuck’s corporate offices to meet with the committee in October.

The same accountability should be expected for Aldi and Maurer’s Market. If the stores are caught selling to minors a third time, the committee likely would pursue revocation of their liquor licenses, Badertscher said.

The committee chose to extend its discussion on Maurer’s Market to its January meeting so a representative from the family that owns the grocery store would be present.

A lawyer representing Aldi told the committee installing lock-out scanners could not be done on an individual store basis and that Aldi’s alcohol training was sufficient.

Badertscher said he was against approving an alcohol license for Aldi when it applied, but the city council overruled the committee’s recommendation. He and other committee members were not satisfied Tuesday with Aldi’s reluctance to add scanners at the Janesville store.

“Aldi should make this store an example,” Badertscher said.

Aldi and Maurer’s Market have fired the cashiers responsible for selling to minors, representatives from the businesses said Tuesday.

The stores are two of four in the city that do not have separate entrances for their liquor departments.

City ordinance says stores must have separate entrances for their liquor sections. An exception can be made for stores to sell alcohol if the alcohol display fits within a single, 80-square-foot area.

Committee members Tuesday indicated the separation rule allows for better control of alcohol sales.

The committee in January will discuss punitive options for stores with multiple violations including a demerit system, license suspensions and license revocations.