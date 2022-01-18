Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville will hold its annual State of the City open house and address from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.
This annual event provides public information for residents about the city’s progress in 2021 and offers a preview of plans for 2022.
The open house starts at 5 p.m. City employees will be at information booths on the fourth floor. City Manager Mark Freitag will give a presentation at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.
For questions, contact communications specialist Nick Faust at 608-755-3094 or faustn@ci.janesville.wi.us.
