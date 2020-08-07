JANESVILLE
The Janesville chapter of the American Association of University Women has canceled this year's used book sale and replaced it with a yard sign sale.
To help fund the AAUW's 2020-21 scholarships, the organization will sell yard signs encouraging residents to vote in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
Signs will be available with a $20 pledge to the AAUW Scholarship Fund. Orders and pledges must be made by Friday, Aug. 14.
Pickup and pledge payment will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Janesville Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St.
Signs can be delivered as necessary.
Residents can preorder and make pledges by contacting Nancy Arnold at 608-756-0773 or nancymssw@aol.com.