The American Association of University Women will be hosting a Tech Savvy STEM workshop for girls in middle school through ninth grade from 8 a.m.- 2:15 p.m. April 15 at UW-Whitewater.

Carole Salinas, a member of AAUW and a coordinator of its STEM program, said young women should go to this workshop because the STEM field is dominated by one gender. Society misses out on the unique perspectives that having a more diverse STEM professionals can have on the world.

