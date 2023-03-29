The American Association of University Women will be hosting a Tech Savvy STEM workshop for girls in middle school through ninth grade from 8 a.m.- 2:15 p.m. April 15 at UW-Whitewater.
Carole Salinas, a member of AAUW and a coordinator of its STEM program, said young women should go to this workshop because the STEM field is dominated by one gender. Society misses out on the unique perspectives that having a more diverse STEM professionals can have on the world.
“Young women typically want careers that will make a difference in the world and they do not always understand the impact they can have on the world with STEM careers,” she said.
The news release said the workshop is a one-day hands-on learning experience designed to encourage young girls to learn about science and math.
Salinas said the workshop is important for young girls especially because they they can’t be what they don’t see. She said the AAUW wants girls to be able to see themselves in the women who have found success in STEM fields.
“We're breaking stereotypes and opening horizons for girls,” she said.
Those who participate will select from ten sessions including:
Density bottles, explore the universe one ray of light at a time.
Hands-on construction competition.
plasma physics and fusion energy.
Science of flavors and fragrances.
Soil bacteria: a key to new antibiotics.
Spaghetti car derby.
Surgical intern for a day.
Wear your genes.
What can glowing animals teach us?
Although this workshop is designed for getting young girls involved in STEM, boys who are interested in the subject matter are also welcome to participate.
“We do not want to exclude anyone from learning about STEM careers,” Salinas said. “It's good for boys to see women in important and powerful STEM careers both for their understanding of the world of work and in their roles as sons, brothers, and perhaps someday as spouses of women.”
Parents are invited to join their children for one of the workshop sessions and then attend “chat-with” sessions designed to help them support their children’s career exploration and educational opportunities. Parents will be able to chat with professional women in a variety of STEM professions and with experts on two-year and four-year college programs.
“They will learn about STEM careers they might not know about, and it creates opportunities for conversations with their child about careers and post-high school education,” Salinas said.
The keynote will be presented by Yana Rawinski, a senior product manager for Medtronic Spine and Biologics. She will share her journey from middle school math competitions to a biomedical engineering degree.
The cost to register is $10 and includes workshops, supplies, lunch, T-shirt and more. The deadline to register is April 5. More information about the program and where to register can be found online at uww.edu
