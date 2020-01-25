JANESVILLE
A former Beloit school therapist convicted of possessing child pornography was sentenced Friday to six months in jail and five years of supervision.
Rock County Judge John Wood also ordered former Beloit School District occupational therapist Aaron D. Weber, 45, to pay a $1,000 surcharge and required him to register as a sex offender.
Weber downloaded multiple images of child pornography and was arrested following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to court records. Investigators who executed a search warrant at Weber’s home June 21 reported seizing two computers, one of which contained explicit images.
Wood said those involved in child pornography support industries that victimize both children and participating adults. Every time someone looks at one of the images, they are revictimizing children, he said.
Wood said Weber has been involved in extensive treatment, and he didn’t believe confinement was necessary to protect the public.
Defense attorney Scott McCarthy said Weber had overcome challenges in his life, including cognitive issues and a speech impediment. Wood said Weber had been diagnosed with autism.
McCarthy said Weber’s obstacles made him more determined. Weber was unable to work in occupational therapy after his offense, but he found employment through a temporary agency doing assembly work at a plastics factory in Whitewater.
“He admitted everything. He immediately sought help. He is as remorseful as a human can possibly be,” McCarthy said.
Weber said he was sorry for his actions. He said he was raised by two Christian parents, and his behavior brought shame and embarrassment to himself and his family.
“This is a regret which will haunt me forever,” he said.