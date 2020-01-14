JANESVILLE
A man was beaten by thieves who left him for dead along the road. Two people saw him but didn’t stop. Then a Samaritan saw the man, rescued him and cared for him.
Iris Guelker saw herself as answering Jesus’ call to be the Good Samaritan, she told The Gazette in 2008. In doing so, she touched lives across Rock County and beyond. But she did it so quietly that many never heard about it.
She died Dec. 16 at age 87.
Guelker was an early member of the Rock County Jail Chaplaincy in the early 1970s. It was something she did for the rest of her life, ministering to people who were often resented or ignored by society.
“She always told me it was important,” her son Eric said. “You weren’t there to judge. Jesus didn’t judge. She talked to me about the importance of being able to meet people where they’re at.”
About 10 years into the ministry, she encountered an inmate who complained about his children not having gifts for Christmas.
That’s when Guelker organized a toy drive for the children of jail inmates that continues to this day.
Close friend and fellow ministry worker Nancy Hansen-Bennett said 80 to 100 children received gifts in the early days. In the last year of Guelker’s life, 574 got gifts. It was a major logistical project.
“She was always on top of it, always,” Hansen-Bennett said. “She was very methodical, very organized and just a good all-around person to know.”
Over the years, people suggested that they get publicity to gather contributions for the toy drive, but Guelker said reaching out to a network of churches and women’s groups would be enough, and it always was, Hansen-Bennett said.
Hansen-Bennett described Guelker as quiet, gentle and determined. The combination seemed to work.
“Whenever you dealt with Iris, you just couldn’t disagree with her, and you wanted to help her get the job done,” said Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson, who worked in the jail in his early years with the sheriff’s office.
Knudson remembered Guelker finding people who could give spiritual support to inmates of different faiths, such as Muslims.
Former jail commander Russ Steeber said Guelker had a heart for people so often rejected by society.
“There are a lot of people who have made very bad choices who end up incarcerated. But they’re still people who have rights and need to have some sort of dignity, and when you have people like her and her group, it gave them hope,” Steeber said.
Guelker has received thank-yous over the years from former inmates.
“For some, it made a lasting impact and put them on a different path,” Eric said. “She’s received thank-you notes, not a lot, but some. You don’t know in the moment what impact you will make on somebody’s life.”
Eric said his mother’s example inspired his own volunteerism.
“My mom stepped up and said I’ll do this, because I don’t know that I can, but I don’t know that I can’t,” Eric said. “And that one act led to almost 50 years of ministry and involvement and became the catalyst for that whole organization to keep growing.”