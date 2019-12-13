EDGERTON

Mark Bruce compares his story about how he got his childhood dog to the tale of David and Goliath.

In the Bible, David overcomes his inexperience, size and the disbelief of his brothers to defeat Goliath, a murderous giant.

Bruce, an emergency physician at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, didn’t have to fight anyone to get his dog. But in his new book, “Jackie, A Boy, and a Dog,” which comes out in March, he talks about the improbable path he took to get the dog, named Streaker.

In summer 1963, Bruce heard on Paul Harvey’s noon radio broadcast that the White House had welcomed a litter of puppies. He decided to write to the White House and ask President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy if he could have a puppy.

Bruce’s two older brothers laughed at him, but his mother helped him write and mail the letter.

Bruce got a return letter from White House secretary Nancy Tuckerman, saying they had no plans to give the dogs away.

But 10-year-old Mark Bruce wasn’t going to give up.

He was determined to get a dog because, just a week before the Harvey broadcast, he had accidentally killed his own dog.

A devoted baseball fan, Bruce was playing baseball in his backyard without knowing the dog was outside. Bruce remembers his brother pitching the ball and the dog jumping to catch it just as Bruce swung his bat.

The bat hit the dog in the head. Young Bruce was devastated as he watched his dog die in front of him.

“I killed my best friend,” he said.

Then came the phone call on Sunday, Aug. 18, 1963, that changed everything.

The call was from Evelyn Lincoln, personal secretary to the president. She said there was a puppy at the White House that the first lady wanted to give Bruce.

The White House puppy was special. He was the offspring of Pushinka, a dog given to Caroline Kennedy as a peace gift from Soviet Union leaders. Pushinka was the offspring of Strelka, a Soviet Union dog that went to space.

The promised puppy, named Streaker, was brought to Columbia, Missouri, where the Bruce family lived. But that wasn’t the end of Bruce’s connection to the presidential family.

Bruce wrote to Jackie Kennedy to thank her for the puppy, and she responded. That started a pen-pal relationship between the first lady and the young boy from Missouri that lasted for more than a decade.

Jackie’s letters, often handwritten, were personal and full of her signature grace.

They inspired the boy to pursue a career in emergency medicine when he became a man.

People come to the emergency room during their darkest times, Bruce said, and he is compelled to show them his grace and God’s grace.

In addition to his hospital duties, Bruce also has volunteered for international medical ministry programs. He led an effort to bring certified emergency medical professionals to Belize, where emergency medical services are lacking.

Last month, Bruce said he traveled to Belize to administer the first written and oral medical board exams for emergency physicians.

Bruce and his wife, Moira O’Brien-Bruce, live in Brookfield. Bruce worked in emergency medicine in the Milwaukee suburbs for most of his career before joining the staff at Edgerton’s hospital five years ago for a slower pace.

Bruce and his wife do not currently own a dog because he travels a lot. But they have four “grand-dogs” that visited their house with their five children for Thanksgiving dinner.

Edgerton Hospital CEO Jim Schultz, who received the first signed copy of Bruce’s book, said he is proud to have a “celebrity” doctor at the hospital.

As for Streaker, he lived with the Bruce family for 17 years and showed Bruce that even the improbable is always possible.