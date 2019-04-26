EVANSVILLE

Trace Porter got to see the place his parents met.

Diana Crayans and her daughter, Leah, got a last look at the place where they both went to school.

And Tom Kerkenbush and Gary Grossman reminisced in the gym that was once considered the best in the area.

On Thursday night, the Evansville School District gave the community one last chance to come see J.C. McKenna Middle School, an educational institution that has been a part of the community in one form or another for nearly 100 years.

The middle school, which also served as a high school, junior high and elementary school at different points in its history, will be demolished to make way for new middle school.

McKenna was built in 1921, and over the years, additions and remodeling turned the school into a rather maze-like rabbit warren, with stairs that go to only part of the second floor and hallways that end up in stairwells that take you someplace you never intended to go.

Still, the building retains some of its original woodwork and the beautiful art tiles that were so popular in the 1920s.

For people attending the event, however, the building was mostly a reminder of the friends they made and the teachers who had an impact on their lives.

Tim and Tanya Porter brought their 7-month-old son, Trace Porter, to see the seventh-grade classroom where his parents met. At the time, Tim irritated Tanya by declaring his love for some other girl—all the time.

By eighth grade, things had changed.

“We would arrange to meet by my locker after classes,” Tanya Porter said.

The pair started dating the day before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. They got married on the same day 15 years after they met.

Denny Reese taught at the school from 1971 to 2004, and several students touring the school said he was one of their favorite teachers.

He was touched and surprised by the number of students who remembered him. Meanwhile, he was busy trying to attach names to faces. He remembered that one young woman sang “The Wind Beneath Your Wings” at a talent contest, but couldn’t remember her full name until she told him: Christy Leeder.

Gary Grossman taught physical education for 32 years.

“The girls stood at that end of the gym and the boys stood at this end,” Grossman said, surveying his former domain.

The gym’s wooden floor was still in excellent shape, and Grossman remembered when it was considered “the best in the conference.”

Grossman and Tom Kerkenbush, an eighth-grade science teacher, used to coach various sports.

Kerkenbush taught at the school from 1961 to 1993.

“We had a super group of teachers, and the kids were just great,” Kerkenbush said.

Students routinely listed Mr. Kerkenbush as one of the favorite teachers, too, even though he occasionally made them go into the hall and “keep an eye on the lockers” as a kind of punishment.

Almost all the visitors commented on the art tiles spread throughout the school and wondered if they could be saved.

The tiles, which can also be found in Janesville schools of the same era, were made by the Mosaic Tile Company of Zanesville, Ohio. Online and in antique shops, the tiles sell for between $50 and $150 each.

An art tile specialist said the tiles can be saved, but they must be removed carefully because of the way they were made and the materials that surround them.

A school staff member at the event said they hoped to save some of them for an artwork in the new school.