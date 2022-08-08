JVG_220809_WALKINGTOURS01
The faded mural on the west side of the Rock County Courthouse was replaced in 2021 with an updated, vibrant version of the artwork that pays tribute to some of the remarkable local women from Rock County’s history. Goodell is the subject of one of many historic walking tours in Janesville and Rock County. 

 Adams Publishing Group file photo

JANESVILLE

Before summer ends, strap on your walking shoes and learn some local history. There are a variety of free historic walking tours in the Rock County area. 

