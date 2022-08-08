The faded mural on the west side of the Rock County Courthouse was replaced in 2021 with an updated, vibrant version of the artwork that pays tribute to some of the remarkable local women from Rock County’s history. Goodell is the subject of one of many historic walking tours in Janesville and Rock County.
Before summer ends, strap on your walking shoes and learn some local history. There are a variety of free historic walking tours in the Rock County area.
Roam Around Tours
A local company, Roam Around Tours, offers information on its website, roamaroundtours.com, about its free walking tours in Janesville and other areas of Rock County. It says it shares about local history “through its architecture, history and personalities.”
Walking tours last one hour.
Upcoming Roam Around Tours dates include:
Milton College neighborhood, Milton, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10. Meeting place: Main Hall of historic Milton College, 513 College St.
Courthouse Hill Historic District, Janesville, 6 p.m., Thursday,, Aug. 11. Meeting place: Jefferson Park, 212 S. Atwood Ave.
Prospect Hill Historic District, Janesville, 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. Meeting place: Nativity of St. Mary Church, 313 E. Wall St.
Milton Junction, Milton, noon Saturday, Aug. 13. Meeting place: Railroad Park, Vernal Avenue and Front Street.
Milton Junction, Milton, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7. Meeting place: Railroad Park, Vernal Avenue and Front Street.
Downtown Janesville, 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8. Meeting place: ARISE Town Square/Blain Gilbertson Family Heritage Bridge, 69 S. River St.
Old Fourth Ward Historic District, Janesville, 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. Meeting place: St. Patrick’s Parish, 315 Cherry St.
Milton College neighborhood, Milton, noon, Saturday, Oct. 1. Meeting place: Main Hall of historic Milton College, 513 College St.
Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau offers information on historic self-guided tours on its website, janesvillecvb.com. Via an app that can be downloaded onto a phone, users access a map of more than 80 historical sites that are within 5 miles of downtown Janesville. They can be visited by walking, biking or driving.
The bureau also has a downloadable PDF map on its website for its Lavinia Goodell Walking Tour. Goodell, “Wisconsin's first woman lawyer, lived and practiced law in Janesville,” the website says. The walking tour includes sites central to her life.
