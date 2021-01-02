JANESVILLE
Jayda Varela started her life with a celebrity appearance this weekend.
Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Jayda became the first baby born in Janesville in 2021.
Her mother, Tammy Varela of Janesville, called her a blessing after a challenging year.
Both Varela and her husband, Chris, recently fought through tough bouts with COVID-19, which caused added stress during Varela's pregnancy. But meeting their first daughter on the first day of the new year has given the family hope.
“It’s a blessing because me and my husband just got over COVID, so the end of 2020 was just miserable. We both got hit hard with COVID,” Varela said.
“By the end, I started feeling a little bit better, and I was just praying that everything would be OK. So then when 2021 hit and I was having contractions, I thought ‘This can’t be,' but sure enough she was born that day.”
Jayda weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Having the first baby of 2021 made Jayda's arrival even sweeter, Varela said. Someday, Varela plans to tell her daughter about the unique year that preceded her birthday.
“With everything that happened in 2020, I think it’s definitely going to be something to show her.”
The hospital dressed Jayda in a new year's onesie to celebrate the occasion, and she's clutching the string of a yellow face mask in her photo.
The family said the birth of their daughter has started the new year in the best way possible.
“For the first day of 2021, I couldn't ask for anything more,” Varela said.