BELOIT
An organization that serves homeless youths in Rock County is asking residents to donate items in a “contactless” event Friday.
Project 16:49 and cosponsor Thrivent Financial seek donations of body wash, shampoo, conditioner, razors, deodorant, facial cleanser, tampons, toilet bowl cleaner, Swiffer-type mop pads, paper towels, trash bags, kitchen sponges, dish soap, pre-paid phones, prepaid phone cards, gift cards for grocery and department stores and gas stations (fuel only), fast-food restaurants, copy paper, notepads, ink pens, three-ring binders, HP 950/951 ink cartridges, easel pads and 18-gallon plastic storage bins.
The event is set for noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Beloit Thrivent offices, 2225 E. Cranston Road, Beloit. Participants are asked to follow the signs in the parking lot and stay in their vehicles at all times.
Project 16:49 Executive Director Tammy DeGarmo said this is the first time the organization has held this kind of donation drive.
Project 16:49 serves youths who cannot live, or live safely, with a parent or legal guardian and do not have a fixed overnight residence, providing services and support they need to complete high school and/or increase their self-sufficiency as they transition to independent living. To learn more, visit project1649.org.