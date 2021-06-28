JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville has made no final decisions on how it might spend the $11.68 million it will receive in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. But it has a wish list of possible projects that total more than $29 million—almost three times the size of the city’s COVID-19 pandemic relief allocation.
On Monday, Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue gave the Janesville City Council a rundown of the 29-project wish list of how the city might seek to spend its COVID-19 rescue allocation. Not all of the proposals will ultimately make a short list of preferred projects city staff will forward to the council in mid-September.
Topping the list in priority (and in cost) is a proposal to funnel $4.74 million—about 41% of the funds—into a program that is designed to replace revenue the city has lost during the pandemic.
It’s a list of projects and priorities presented by a team of city department heads and vetted by an ad-hoc panel of 10 city committee members. McCue said the panel spent the last two months whittling down a list of 69 initial ideas to 37 projects—and ultimately a short list of 29 proposed projects.
McCue said the city applied a ranking system to its projects to determine which best met federal guidelines and the city’s own needs. City staff took into account lost revenue, un-reimbursed expenses and estimated future borrowing the projects would require. In addition to calculating these costs, the city gauged the financial sustainability of each proposed project and how they would help residents and private entities recover from the pandemic-induced economic shutdown.
McCue called the process a “mountain of work” split between city department heads. He explained the ranking criteria the panel used for each proposed project as “a go or don’t go” method.
McCue suggested Monday that the city place $4.7 million into a fund that federal law considers “unrestricted” or “unencumbered”—a broad designation for funds that could be used by the city in various ways.
He said the only requirement the feds have for such a fund is that the money must be “spent for government purposes.”
“Which we will do,” McCue said.
City Council President Douglas Marklein asked McCue if the city could consider allocating a smaller portion toward lost city revenue, perhaps $3 million, rather than the full $4.7 million in revenue city estimates it lost during the pandemic.
McCue said that under the city’s understanding of federal guidelines, an “unrestricted” revenue replacement fund could allow the city to fund programs separate from the American Rescue Plan program.
“It would be outside the (recovery act) program, and it would be an independent program using the undesignated reserves. It’s less reporting (to the federal government) on that,” McCue said.
City staff won’t give the city council a final list of projects to spend the money until Sept. 13, McCue said. Not all 29 proposals will make the final cut, he said.
The city will receive its $11.6 million in recovery funding by May 2022. The city will need to decide how to spend it by fall of 2024. In the mean time, if some priority projects can be funded fully or partially by other means, such as through government grants, the city could do that and later apply recovery funding to projects.
McCue did detail some top-ranked projects, including:
- Water main replacements at Court Street and Center Avenue, along with citywide replacement of lead pipes in the residential water infrastructure. All three projects were ranked in the top seven on the priority list unveiled Monday. Together, the three projects would total
- $7 million in spending. McCue indicated that use of rescue funds for these purposes could reduce borrowing for such infrastructure work.
- Backfilling $257,000 in revenue loss reported by public-private nonprofit agency Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The visitor’s bureau is funded in large part through hotel-motel tax collections, which took a big hit during the pandemic.
- A $1.78 million stormwater diversion project aimed at keeping the Kiwanis Pond in compliance with pollutant runoff standards. The project ranked at No. 13—right in the middle of the panel’s prioritization.
- $7 million to replace the air handling systems in all the city’s municipal buildings. McCue spent little time discussing that proposal. It ranks 21st on the list of 29 projects.
- $5 million for affordable housing. That proposal was ranked 17th. McCue did not explain what kind of housing the city would pursue.