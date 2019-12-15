ROCKFORD, Ill.

During the week, Boyd Maske is a special education aide in the Janesville School District.

On weekends, he travels to perform in professional wrestling matches, where he’s known in the ring as Jay Kross.

Maske grew up traveling with his father, professional wrestler Tank Thomas of Janesville. He “caught the bug” and eventually attended wrestling school in Milwaukee to learn the moves.

“I love the physical aspect and the entertainment aspect. I love giving fans an exciting match, and it’s my outlet,” Maske said.

Professional wrestling is making a comeback with promotions such as All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling.

Maske performs with Underdog Championship Wrestling, formed this fall by Shane Schultz of Beloit and husband and wife David Reed and Joann Calzada.

Underdog Championship Wrestling held its first event Oct. 13 at a Teamsters union hall in Rockford. It featured Maske and such Chicago-area favorites as E.J. Jensen and “Psychotic” Jimmy Blaze.

Jensen described professional wrestling: “It’s like a bad soap opera with a lot of people beating each other up.”

Schultz said professional wrestling has evolved. It’s more fast-paced with more matches.

“Instead of doing one or two matches, the women are doing more matches and more of the extreme matches,” Schultz said.

In the 1990s, professional wrestling was huge, but by the early 2000s Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts competitions became more popular. Today, there is a mix of UFC and wrestling on the market with crossover among wrestlers.

Being part of Underdog Championship Wrestling has been a lifelong dream for Schultz, a 2008 Beloit Memorial High School graduate who works at Domino’s Pizza. He watched wrestling as a child with his grandparents and was mesmerized with the art, entertainment and storylines, he said.

“It helped me escape the real world into a world of my own,” Schultz said.

Schultz experimented with who would be the “faces” (the good guys) and who would be the “heels” (the bad guys). He said heels can be spotted by their entrances.

“The good guy usually comes out all happy, jolly and wants to make sure to high-five and fist bump the kids,” Schultz said. “The heel will insult and trick you.”

Schultz later played virtual wrestling games online and began brainstorming names of wrestlers and scenarios.

“It was my own way to have fun when there wasn’t wrestling on TV,” Schultz said.

He met Reed while attending matches and found the opportunity to be a co-owner of the new business. Wrestler Jimmy Blaze, who owns the wrestling company POWW Entertainment, brought in a ring and has helped the crew get set up for Underdog Championship Wrestling.

Schultz expects Underdog Championship Wrestling to take off with its colorful cast of characters and the increased popularity of the sport.

“The slogan for me is: ‘Where the underdog comes to be the big dog,’” Schultz said.

Although the matches sometimes might have predetermined winners, Schultz said, the athleticism and occasional injuries are real.

“It’s like being a football player,” Jensen said.

Maske said he broke a leg in 2009 and has suffered fractured ribs, a broken nose and chipped teeth.

“I have wrestled with 17 stitches in my hand and when I’ve pulled a hamstring. When I’m hurt, I still wrestle,” Maske said.

Maske describes his Jay Kross character as an amped-up version of himself and very Wisconsin-based. He can be a “face” or a “heel.”

“I’m not necessarily a good guy, but a lot of people like me,” he said.

Wrestling allows for the creation of larger-than-life characters. Jensen describes his heel character as “a nice young man from the sticks and who wants to do things my way.”

“I’m going to make sure everybody hates me,” Jensen said. “The point is to draw emotion out.”