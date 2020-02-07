JANESVILLE
By way of a traumatic brain injury and a 10-year residency in Colorado, a Janesville native has developed plans to help eliminate a little-discussed environmental hazard: garbage can slop.
Frank Ritter, a former industrial worker and distribution trucker, recently returned home to Wisconsin and brought with him a pending patent on a prototype device that clamps on garbage cans and scours them clean with an all-natural, water-free cleanser.
Ritter, 57, said his device uses forced air, suction and crystals bathed in lemon oil to convert garbage can sludge seething with bacteria and chemicals into a powder-like waste that can be safely discarded in landfills.
He said he spent 10 years developing the prototype and gaining a patent and support from environmental and public health agencies.
The device, which Ritter has called “Lem-It-Shine,” is an environmentally friendly alternative to using a garden hose to rinse out garbage-can sludge.
The problem with the hose method, Ritter said, is that people dump the bacteria-laden wastewater into the street. From there, it runs into the storm sewer and introduces contaminants into the groundwater.
It’s not illegal in Wisconsin to hose-blast gunk out of your garbage can. But Ritter said Colorado officials showed him research on how garbage can liquid that’s dumped in a municipal wastewater infrastructure contributes to a buildup of bacteria and fertilizer in streams, lakes and groundwater.
Ritter left Janesville, his hometown, a decade ago after sustaining a brain injury while unloading goods from an improperly balanced semitrailer truck.
Now he’s back, and he wants to find a Wisconsin manufacturer to produce his can-cleaning system, which he has tested himself.
Ritter said he decided to launch his product here after reading about Gov. Tony Evers’ clean water initiative, a plan some lawmakers and environmental groups hope will be funded with millions of state dollars.
Ritter believes the Lem-It-Shine will help keep one source of dirty water out of the environment and make garbage cans cleaner and less attractive to disease-carrying animals.
His intentions are surgical. He said he won’t deal with speculators, but he has touted his system to city officials—including a city council member—and to the governor’s office.
What Ritter really wants is a local manufacturer.
“I came up with the technology and built and designed it all myself, but I can’t do the business end,” he said. “I wish I was more educated. And better-looking. But I don’t really care about money, so I don’t want an investor. I want somebody in the making business who will take the patent and run with it from the cleaning bulkhead to the crystals.”
Ritter said he has gotten feedback from state and municipal officials on how to shop his system, which he said is the only garbage-can cleaner that uses a dry agent infused with natural oils.
Ritter said he appreciates the outdoors—including fresh air and clean, clear water.
In central Colorado, he once got a municipal ticket for unknowingly dumping out sludge water from his home garbage can. Then and there, he hatched the solution: the garbage can cleaner system.
Ritter’s neurologist believes his recovery from brain injuries has been helped by a decade of dreaming up his patented system and pitching it to cities and government agencies.
Ritter has a daughter in Colorado and a son graduating from Naval Station Great Lakes in Chicago. He said he got valuable advice when he was younger from a Janesville manufacturer he once worked for: Anyone can complain about a problem, but true value lies not in the gripe, but in the fixing.
“A lot of people in Janesville have helped me with this. They don’t even know it,” Ritter said. “The one guy, the former boss, told me one time: ‘Don’t come to me with problems. Come to me with solutions.’ So that’s what I’m gonna try to do.”