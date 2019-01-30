JANESVILLE

In Janesville, schools closed their doors after winter roared into town with a blanket of snow and below-zero wind chills.

In Fairbanks, Alaska, the temperature that keeps kids inside for recess is 20 degrees below zero.

School is never called off because of cold.

As southern Wisconsin prepares for a period of record-breaking cold, The Gazette contacted the cold weather experts—namely, anyone who has lived through a Fairbanks winter—for advice and encouragement. Fairbanks is 196 driving miles from the Arctic Circle, so these people know cold.

We started with the North Pole Public Library, which, alas, is not actually at the North Pole but in a community southeast of Fairbanks.

Here’s the first thing you need to know: The library has installed head-bolt heaters in its parking lot so patrons can plug in their cars before perusing the shelves.

We did not make that up.

North Pole librarian Pam Weaver kindly offered to survey her co-workers. She called us back with a few tips.

If you don’t have a heated garage or the ability to plug in your car, you might want to start your car every few hours. The oil, transmission fluid and other stuff that makes your car go gets gunky in this weather.

Put a blanket over your car hood. Many people swear by this technique, she said.

Before the advent of plug-ins, some old-timers used to heat up coal in a skillet and place it under their cars’ oil pans. Weaver does not recommend this.

“There’s also something with a weed burner, but let’s not even go there,” she said.

No, let’s not. A weed burner, by the way, is a small, propane-fueled device used for controlled burns.

Dogs should be outfitted with booties and winter coats if they’re going outside. Wisconsin-born Fluffy is no match for White Fang weather.

Cover your ears and nose.

“There’s not very much blood circulation to your ears and nose, and they’re usually the first thing to get frostbite,” Weaver said.

Just like home

Joe Ortis, a visitor information specialist at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitor Information Center in Fairbanks, said keeping your hands and feet warm is crucial.

“If those get cold, it’s really a challenge,” Ortis said.

But Ortis was quick to point out some advantages of living in—or at least visiting—Fairbanks.

“We have the best viewing of the aurora borealis,” he said. “And we have hot springs near here.”

Visitors can rent a yurt with a glass roof and watch the sky in comfort. Other activities include ice fishing, snowmobiling and cross country skiing, which would make us feel right at home.

Just how bad is the cold?

The other day when it was minus 44 degrees, one of Ortis’ co-workers threw a pot full of boiling water into the air. It froze before it hit the ground.

“It just vaporized,” Ortis said.

Later he noted, “You wouldn’t think you could tell the difference between minus 20 and minus 40, but you really can.”

News you can use

We also placed a call to Rod Boyce, editor of the Fairbanks News-Miner. He wasn’t in, so we talked to reporter Dorothy Chomicz instead.

Chomicz said newspaper staffers sometimes sit around and chuckle at the cold weather news from the lower 48.

“We’ve got dog mushers racing through the snow in the wilderness at 45 degrees below zero, and their eyeballs aren’t freezing,” Chomicz said.

But she agreed that 32 degrees below zero would be “uncomfortable if you’re not used to it.”

Chomicz was born and raised in Alaska. She has made several attempts to live someplace warmer, but she always returns.

“We like to say that the cold keeps the riffraff out,” she said.

Her advice?

Wear layers. Get good gloves and boots. Buy hand-warmers. Always make sure you’re well-stocked with cold weather gear.

“Always keep a full tank of gas,” she said. “If you get stuck in a ditch, you never know when you might get rescued.”

In Fairbanks, it is so cold for such a long time that they spread gravel instead of salt on the roads. The gravel gives vehicles’ tires some purchase.

“It’s not great for your windshields,” Chomicz admitted.

When it’s bitterly cold for a long period, car tires can look like they’re flat.

“When you’re first driving, the car is going ‘ka-clunk, ka-clunk,’” Chomicz said. “Then the air in the tires warms up.”

Her co-workers who have children in school let us know that the lowest temperature for outside recess is minus 20 degrees.

To confirm that, we called Sharice Walker, public relations director for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

Walker, who once lived in Waukesha, insisted that Alaska’s cold is different from Wisconsin’s. It doesn’t have the biting wind that makes your face hurt and your body long for Arizona.

“We like to joke about it,” Walker said. “We like to say it’s a dry cold.”

So put on your snow pants and go play on the swings. The weather’s fine—if you’re from Fairbanks.