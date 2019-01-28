JANESVILLE

Home to the state capital, a flagship university and booming suburbs, Dane County often gets mentioned as one of the best places to live.

But data shows Dane County is a good place only for some. Black residents there struggle with high rates of poverty and low rates of home ownership, according to the extensive Race to Equity report that explored racial disparities across the county through a public health lens.

Now the same organization that compiled the 2013 report is bringing the effort here.

Kids Forward, previously called the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families, is working with YWCA Rock County to compile and promote the local version of the report.

Dane County is largely thriving and still struggles to reduce health and achievement gaps between its white and black residents. But Rock County already ranks near the bottom in many health categories, YWCA Racial Justice Coordinator Vicki Brown said.

“We need to know where we stand,” she said. “Wouldn’t you just think that since they’re (Dane County) the seat of government and they’re on the top 10 list of all these different things that everybody would be doing well?

“Well we’re not in the top 10. We’re at the bottom.”

The YWCA is the local partner for Kids Forward but is not funding the project. Kids Forward received a $1 million grant from the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and plans on doing similar health equity research across the state, Kids Forward Race to Equity Director Erica Nelson said.

Factors such as education, employment and living environment can have a long-term impact on a person’s health. Race and health are intertwined because structural racism has historically limited access to good jobs and good academics, she said.

Kids Forward has not begun compiling data yet. It is working with the YWCA to hold meetings with local municipal, health and business agencies that will need to help turn the report into a tool for change, said Stephanie Muñoz, project and community engagement associate.

Brown and YWCA Executive Director Angela Moore said most people have been receptive to the report during their meetings. Moore said her and Brown’s enthusiasm is “infectious.”

The meetings have also gathered information about issues specifically related to the Rock County community. Kids Forward can’t replicate the Dane County report because, for example, Rock County has a vastly different employment and economic base, Nelson said.

Once the data is finalized and the report is unveiled, Kids Forward, the YWCA and other Rock County groups will focus on a few areas and work to change related policies. Dane County set goals after its own report launched, and while it’s too early to see an immediate impact, the desire to implement changes is clearly there, Nelson said.

That desire can trickle down to ordinary people, not just organizations with a vested interest. Two Madison chefs launched FoodWorks, a nonprofit culinary training program, after learning of the Dane County report.

Kids Forward said it was hard to settle on a firm timeline for when the Rock County report will be ready. Moore of the YWCA said it would take until at least fall 2020.

A study released earlier this month from WalletHub found Wisconsin was the most segregated state in the nation. It shows how much work needs to be done to improve the quality of life here for black residents, Moore said.

“You don’t know this until you read something like this. That will be the same with our Race to Equity report,” she said. “You kind of know that there are some disparities and some issues and some challenges. But then when you read it in a report like this, it really smacks you in the face.”