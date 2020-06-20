JANESVILLE
The food giveaways from the Janesville Community Center have grown in popularity in recent months, with the latest coming Saturday in Fourth Ward Park.
“It keeps growing,” said the Rev. Earl Sias, director of the center. “It was the most successful one we’ve done.”
This is the fourth such giveaway the community center has hosted in recent months. They are mostly on Saturdays before holidays.
Sias said the first giveaway was in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit the state and his group had a surplus of nonperishable food. Volunteers wanted to proactively help the neighborhood, he said.
Other giveaways were offered before Easter and Mother’s Day. Saturday’s event came on the eve of Father’s Day.
Sias said volunteers gave out nonperishable food to 100 families in the park, and they also held drawings for 50 totes that held complete meals with meats and other food.
City Manager Mark Freitag helped with Saturday's distribution, which included coupons for gallons of milk from Kwik Trip, Sias said.
Sias said the giveaway is meant to help families. It was a collaborative effort between the center and other nonprofits and churches.
The center will sponsor a picnic in Fourth Ward Park on the Fourth of July, and families who come to the picnic will receive boxes of food, he said.
“As long as the COVID-19 is here affecting families adversely, we want to help families proactively,” he said.
Sias sees a cascading effect with events such as Saturday's.
“The idea is that a stronger family will make stronger neighborhoods, and stronger neighborhoods (will make) stronger community,” he said. “And if a community takes care of itself by reaching out to respond to the needs within the community, then everybody benefits.”