When Tracy Burtis’ son died in 2017, people didn’t bring casseroles to her door, and only a few stopped to see if she was OK.
Her son Cody Burtis had died from an overdose.
When your child dies from an overdose, the condolences aren’t as plentiful as when you lose a child to cancer or an accident, she said.
Many people, Tracy said, believed her son died because of choices he made.
Cody died Jan. 14, 2017, at his grandfather’s house in South Beloit, Illinois. He was 30 years old.
The man who loved animals and working with his hands grew up in Beloit and attended Parker High School in Janesville, according to his obituary.
After her son died, Tracy searched the area for support groups that help people who have lost loved ones to addiction, but she had no luck. She said she swore that once she got back on her feet emotionally, she would start helping others.
Reaching out
In June, Tracy started Families Fighting Addiction, a nonprofit organization that provides support for those affected by addiction, she said.
The group started with weekly support groups in Beloit. Since its inception, it has added another weekly support group at Blackhawk Technical College and soon will start monthly educational events to teach people about addiction, how to cope with loss and how to help people seeking recovery, Tracy said.
Tracy expects to add more support groups based on demand.
“Addiction affects so many people in its path,” she said. “It is a very destructive path, and everybody it touches, it does something to them on the way out.”
On the last day of this year, on what would have been Cody’s 32nd birthday, Families Fighting Addiction will host a memorial service to honor those who have died from drug overdoses, Tracy said.
The memorial will include a candlelight vigil, speeches and a video presentation.
‘It just makes me sick’
Months before Cody’s death, Tracy fell apart. She was exhausted. She didn’t know how to help her son.
“I fell apart just a few months before my son died,” she said. “I was no use to him whatsoever. I have to live with that for the rest of my life. I became numb. I don’t want anyone else to experience that.”
Tracy believes her son’s addiction started when he was 15 years old. He self-medicated with substances to get past his anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, she said.
Later in life, Cody self-medicated with cocaine and heroin, feeding his addiction to avoid the pain of withdrawal, Tracy said.
It was difficult to watch her son suffer. She tried to find him help many times, but she said she was disappointed by the lack of resources in the area.
“It just makes me sick,” Tracy said.
There is no right answer for how to cope with losing a loved one to addiction, Tracy said.
The best advice she can give people is to find support and to put your own well-being first.
“I am not going to hide the fact this happened anymore,” Tracy said. “I remember the day I was embarrassed he had a drug problem.
“I am not anymore.”
