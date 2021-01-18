JANESVILLE
Emily Ford has been walking the 1,200-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail since Dec. 28
She started at Potawatomi State Park near Sturgeon Bay. On Sunday, she reached the trail’s southernmost point, Janesville.
It was a day like most days when she walks through a populated area: Her dog, Diggins, led the way. People who have been following her Facebook posts stop her to talk, give her encouragement, ask questions and take selfies with her.
People are following her on the Emily Ford Facebook page.
For a woman who loves the solitude of the great outdoors, Ford seems especially patient and kind as she carries her 55-pound pack.
The 28-year-old is a gardener, so she has plenty of time in the winter to hike or take another job, she said. She has hiked other trails in her native Minnesota. This was her first time on the Ice Age Trail, which traces the edge of the last glacier to cover the state.
A Gazette reporter walked with her from downtown Janesville to Riverside Park.
Some of the conversation:
Q: What does Diggins carry in her saddle bags?
A: She has her food, snacks people have given her, her jacket, orange reflective vest, an extra tie-out, Musher’s Secret (a balm for her paws), a night light in case we need a light for her to be seen on the road, toilet paper—it’s just easier to access from her pack than from my pack.
Q: Do you always sleep outside?
A: We try to sleep out as much as we can. We like it more now because we’re adapted to the cold weather. We sleep a lot better outside.
Q: What’s your daily routine like?
A: We wake up. I get dressed in the tent. I get Diggins’ breakfast ready. I get my breakfast ready while I’m packing up a bunch of other stuff. I pack up the tent, hit the road. We walk. We take breaks and then we find a camp and then we eat dinner and go to bed as early as possible.
The only time I’ve felt really tired is like when I sleep inside, and then I don’t get a good sleep, and so the next day I’m yawning.
Q: You don’t make a cup of coffee in the morning?
A: I don’t drink coffee, no.
Q: Or tea or anything?
A: I’ll make oatmeal if I want to eat something hot. Then we’ll hike and take a break, eat some lunch, which are just snacks. If it’s a long day, over 20 miles, then we’ll hike past dark.
We wake up at 5:30 and usually try to have the tent packed up and be on the road by 7:30.
It’s cold. You’re wet all the time. You wear the same clothes every day. You smell bad, and there’s not much you can do about it. You brush your teeth without water, mostly.
You have to make sure some things aren’t too wet, like your feet. You need to dry out your feet. You put on frozen boots in the morning. You have to make sure your water doesn’t freeze.
Q: Anything surprising you’ve experienced?
A: I didn’t expect so many people to hop on and follow (on social media). The most difficult part has been social media so far because when I hike, I don’t really like to communicate. When I started there were just a couple hundred people, just the people I knew. Now there’s 4,500 people.” (She realized early on that she could never satisfy all the curiosity, so she posts infrequently.)
Don’t get me wrong. I love how many people have hopped on board. I’m a pretty deep introvert, so it just takes me a while to adapt to that.
I love that people want to hike with (me). That’s what this kind of became all about, is other folks getting to do this and enjoy this and feeling like they can be outside and feeling the outdoors is for them and respecting the outdoors and learning how to do that. (A few people have spent a day with her, usually shorter segments.)
I love to hear people’s stories. I love to hear where people are coming from, what they do, why they’re outside.
Q: Tell me about your encounters with people.
A: Lots of pictures. Lots of people drive on county roads to look for me and take pictures. It’s all good. These small towns are really cool. There’s a lot of really cool old towns with a lot of rich history that I don’t know about.
Q: Tell me about your family.
A: I have a partner back in Duluth, Flo, and we have a dog named Zulu. I have other supporters of this (hike), my mom and my sister.
Q: Zulu couldn’t come along?
A: He is not a winter sleeping boy. He is a bougie, I-like-to-lay-in-the-bed-under-the-covers boy. He does come to work with me every day.
Q: What’s different about hiking from ‘normal’ life?
A: When you live in a house, it’s really easy to stay up until midnight because you have lights on, and those lights have, to you, infinite life. But out here I only have so much battery life. I read for a little bit, but I go to bed when it’s dark, and I don’t scroll on my phone.
Q: What makes you happy about this journey?
A: I like just waking up in the woods with my dog and just hiking and seeing nobody, and just doing it over and over again, day after day.
It becomes a routine. It just becomes your life. It’s a joy. Even the hard days. They’re hard, but they’re worth it. One of my mantras, especially at the end of the day, is, “It’s hard, but it’s not impossible.”
Diggins, by the way, is named after Jessie Diggins, an American cross-country skier and Olympic gold medalist. Ford is a huge fan.
When a Gazette reporter said he had never heard of Diggins, Ford insisted on showing him a video of an exciting sprint to the finish of a long race.
“On those long nights, you know, and we’re gassed and we’ve hiked so much, it’s like, man, if Jessie can do it, then we can do it, too,” Ford said.
Reporter’s note: Thanks to local photographer Kim Hoholek, who has been following Ford’s progress and helped locate Ford on the trail.