JANESVILLE

Ericka Sloniker watched as a puddle spread downhill from the apartment door next to her West Milwaukee Street storefront.

Someone from an apartment upstairs was urinating through a partially open stairwell door, right onto the sidewalk—just a few feet from the customer entry at Sloniker’s shop, Dirty Bear Soap, at 309 W. Milwaukee St.

It was in broad daylight.

On a weekday.

During business hours.

In August, Sloniker had put her 9-year-old specialty soap and bath product business on the line, moving Dirty Bear Soap from Beloit to storefront space she had leased in downtown Janesville.

Before making the move, she had checked out downtown Janesville and liked what she saw.

“We took a lot of time looking into downtown improvement, the new water feature, the walking bridge. All we could think is positive, good things that are happening for this area and what that could mean for us,” Sloniker said. “It seemed like a no-brainer for us. So much promise. But that’s just not how it worked out.”

At a time when the city and private investors are pouring millions of dollars into revitalizing downtown Janesville, Sloniker said criminal and unseemly behavior drove her business out.

Dirty Bear had been open on West Milwaukee Street just a few weeks when Sloniker began to learn renters in the apartments above her storefront were running what she called a 24-hour free-for-all of drug dealing, drug use and partying—with the occasional back-alley drug overdose, robbery and machete attack sprinkled in, according to police records.

Last week, Sloniker pulled the plug on Dirty Bear Soap, closing the shop and a business that in its brief time on West Milwaukee Street had been voted a finalist for the city’s Coolest Thing Made in Janesville contest.

Sloniker walked away from a yearlong lease at a building she said had so much illegal, seamy activity going on in plain view that in just a few months she had lost nearly all her walk-in customers.

“People have thrown up in front of our store. They urinate in front of the store. They’ve stood in front of the store and waited to do drug deals right out in the street. They’ve blocked my front door so my customers can’t even get in and then stood there and hit up my customers, asking them for money or if they want to come upstairs and party,” Sloniker said.

“All of that’s why we can’t maintain a proper business here.”

Mounting problems

Records on a public crime-tracking map Janesville police use show 309 W. Milwaukee St. has drawn more crime complaints in the last few months than any other property in the downtown’s west side commercial district.

Most of the activity was reported after Rick Wolski bought the property in May.

Last summer, shortly after buying the three-storefront property, Wolski leased the then-vacant storefronts to three new businesses, including Dirty Bear Soap.

He signed apartment tenants upstairs to month-to-month leases, businesses operators at the storefronts indicated.

Janesville police Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said police over the last month stepped up patrols and assigned a street crimes officer to monitor the apartments above 309 W. Milwaukee St.

The extra police attention came in mid-November, after businesses on West Milwaukee Street and their customers wrote letters to police, city staff and the city council about criminal activity they said was spilling from the apartments above Wolski’s storefronts.

Earlier in the fall, Sheridan said, police saw a few reports of drug crimes in the 300 block of West Milwaukee St., some of which he said came in anonymously. But Sheridan said that in November the West Milwaukee Street business operators made it clearer to police the problems were rooted in the apartments above 309 W. Milwaukee St.

Sheridan shared with The Gazette details of nearly a dozen drug-related complaints police have looked into at or near 309 W. Milwaukee St. since September—including a mid-November robbery at gunpoint police still are investigating as a “drug rip-off” and a drug-fueled machete attack that injured a tenant in late September.

Sheridan believes criminal activity around the property might have simmered under the radar for a while before Wolski bought the building because the storefronts had previously been vacant and hadn’t seen much traffic in a few years.

Sheridan said as of last week, the owner had cleared out all recent tenants from the apartments, including two who had been evicted by a court order Wolski sought in early December. Those two renters had brazenly lingered on, squatting in the apartments and refusing to leave for weeks after Wolski notified them in October their lease wouldn’t be renewed.

Sheridan said Wolski was “cooperative” and responsive when police talked with him about recent incidents at his apartments. Sheridan believes evictions have cleared tenants and guests that he views as responsible for a spate of criminal activity Sheridan considers “unusual” for downtown Janesville.

In December, Wolski deferred to his attorney for comment on the tenants at his apartments.

Wolski’s lawyer, Mike Hahn, said Wolski opted not to renew a number of “month-to-month” leases for his apartment tenants. Hahn said that can be a more streamlined approach to eviction than trying to force a five-day notice of eviction for suspected criminal activity by tenants.

One eviction came after a man living in the apartments showed up at the Janesville police department with a bloody hand. He said his roommate attacked him with a machete while the two were smoking crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana in the apartment, according to police reports.

Sloniker said the machete incident happened upstairs and then spilled out onto the sidewalk on a weekday when the shop was closed. She said Wolski never told her of the attack.

A few days later, Sloniker’s customers shared news headlines of an attack at her business’s address that involved crack cocaine and a machete.

Sloniker’s husband, Matt Sloniker, said around the time of the machete incident he and Ericka began to notice more of the apartment’s tenants and their acquaintances hanging out on the sidewalk in front of the building. He said the people would congregate near Dirty Bear’s door and at times harass the shop’s customers.

He said around that time, Dirty Bear’s customers stopped coming to the store. He said more of Dirty Bear’s Janesville clients began asking the shop to mail them orders.

“This wasn’t a product issue. It isn’t us. Our customers had invested in us,” he said. “We came here, and then it all fell apart.”

Why rent to these people?

Ericka and Matt Sloniker said as of mid-December they continued to see both evicted men coming and going from Wolski’s upstairs apartments—even after a court commissioner ruled on their evictions Dec. 13.

Security camera recordings after a recent overnight snowfall showed the footprints of dozens of people whohad come and gone from a rear apartment door that’s in an alcove partly obscured from view.

The Slonikers said it would have been easy to get in and out of that entry because the upstairs tenants often jammed the door latch with rubber gloves and other items. Or they left the doors propped wide open at all hours.

That back door is the same area where police in September found a woman who reportedly was overdosing on drugs in the middle of the day. According to reports, police found prescription pills, marijuana and a crack pipe in the woman’s purse, plus a stolen driver’s license and stolen credit cards. The woman later told police she’s a “prostitute” and a “crack addict,” according to reports.

Other times in recent weeks, police have had reports of people breaking into the apartments at night, although the Slonikers said Wolski recently moved in a maintenance employee who is keeping an eye on the property.

Matt Sloniker said he looked into the background of the two of tenants who had been evicted.

One man listed in eviction papers Wolski filed Dec. 2 in Rock County Court had been found guilty in past violent attacks, including battery of a police officer, according to online court records.

Another man listed in eviction papers is a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1999. Wisconsin Department of Corrections records show the man is “non-compliant” with requirements of a state sex offender registry program.

“Why would you want to rent to these people? Unless you’re just not vetting them very thoroughly,” Matt Sloniker said. “(Wolski) vetted us as a business tenant. He did a thorough background check on us. Did the (apartment) renters get the same background checks?”

In the future

While Dirty Bear Soap’s brief stint on West Milwaukee Street is now a memory, other shops nearby have weathered the effects of crime that has rolled out.

Dee Bloom, who operates The Divas Building, a set of salons on the east end of the block, said salon operators who lease upstairs spaces have had a bird’s-eye view of the same drug dealing and overdoses the Slonickers say they witnessed in the parking lot behind their shop.

One woman who is a Divas salon tenant spoke to The Gazette on condition of anonymity because she was concerned about retaliation from strangers she’s seen loitering on the block.

She said she’d started locking the side entry to her upstairs between clients.

”I don’t like feeling nervous that someone’s going to come up here,” the woman said. “I’m from Milwaukee, and I lived on the north side, which is pretty rough. It’s been like having that feeling again here.”

Sloniker said the city’s business improvement district manager had gone to bat for Dirty Bear, and about a month ago she met with an official from the city’s economic development office.

Sloniker said that official “begged” her to work things out with Wolski and not to pull Dirty Bear out of West Milwaukee Street. She said the official also suggested a few other locations downtown where Sloniker could move Dirty Bear.

Sloniker said Dirty Bear’s move from Beloit to West Milwaukee Street and the die-off in customers that she blames on crime make relocating the shop financially impossible.

The economic development department’s downtown business liaison did not respond to Gazette requests for comment.

Sheridan said he’s interested to see how Wolski hits a reset button with new apartment tenants.

“I guess time will tell how he handles that,” Sheridan said. “But he has a vested interest in keeping his business storefronts occupied, and if his apartments are going to cause people to not want to be there, well ... we’ll see. He’s the one who is going to control the future of that building.”