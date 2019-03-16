JANESVILLE

Brad Martin is a fan of St. Patrick’s Day.

He’s such a big fan that he keeps celebrating well into April.

He wears his pride on his sleeve, er, perhaps we should say on his face.

For the past five years, Martin has dyed his beard green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. His birthday is April 6, and his festive facial hair is still around by then before eventually fading out.

190317_GREEN06
Buy Now

Brad Martin shows off his green beard Saturday at O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub in Janesville. Martin uses hair dye to create the effect, which he says will last until mid-April.

Martin was drinking beer at Rileyville, O’Riley and Conway’s Irish Pub’s outdoor tent, on Saturday afternoon, celebrating the holiday that has evolved from Christian feast day to a larger jamboree of beer and Irish culture.

No, nobody dyed the Rock River green like they do in Chicago. But the sun was shining and the sound of fiddles filled the outdoor tent as revelers sipped green beer in the small parking lot.

What’s the trick to producing the ubiquitous green beer that is typically only seen once a year?

Frank Agate has spent 42 years working in the beer industry, including the past 29 years with Ott Schweitzer Distributing in Milton. He walked a Gazette photographer through the relatively simple production process Thursday.

To flood the keg with green dye, Agate removes a valve from the barrel to release the carbon dioxide inside. He then pours food coloring into a tube and re-carbonates the keg. That’s all there is to it, he said.

Agate has turned beer purple, pink and red for special occasions. But he’s not a fan of colored beer, personally.

190317_GREEN02
Buy Now

The grocery-bought food dye used by Ott Schweitzer Distributing employee Frank Agate to turn beer green.

“I think it’s a horrible thing to do to a nice beer to take the CO2 out of it, then shoot it with food coloring to re-carbonate it,” he said. “But if people like to drink green beer, we’re going to make them green beer.”

190317_GREEN01
Buy Now

Ott Schweitzer Distributing employee Frank Agate holds a small tube filled with green food dye that is connected between a half-barrel of beer and a small carbon dioxide tank. He then turns the carbon dioxide on, forcing the green dye into the barrel fast enough to disperse throughout.

At O’Riley and Conway’s on Saturday, most people had some sort of green drink in their hands. The consensus?

“It’s green,” said Stacie Krueger.

She and her husband, Bill, and daughter Brittney huddled around a small outdoor table. They planned to visit some other bars connected to Trinity Fest, the weekend celebration organized by Gray Brewing Company.

Brittney drank green wop—a mixture of different alcohols—as her dad called his green beer “more festive” than a typical lager.

190317_GREEN09
Buy Now

Bartender Tawny Wilson pours a green beer Saturday at O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub in Janesville.

In another group, Bob Huber and Rod Jones agreed there was no taste difference between green beer and regular beer. But it was more enjoyable to drink something colorful after months of gray skies and low temperatures, they said.

Martin wasn’t drinking green beer. Like Agate, he preferred an unaltered ale.

But with a green beard, nobody could accuse him of not being festive.

He mixes green, yellow and blue hair dye to make his beard concoction. If he only uses green dye, his beard turns bright blue. Maybe that mixes strangely with his gray facial hair, he said.

Because Martin’s beard remains green for weeks after St. Patrick’s Day, he’s accustomed to weird stares and occasional compliments. But his wife, Carmen, approves of the look, giving the beard clearance to return next March.

Gazette photographer Anthony Wahl contributed to this story.

190317_GREEN07
Buy Now

A 10-month-old Great Dane named Bacchus wears a green shirt during a St. Patrick's Day event Saturday at O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub in Janesville.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse