JANESVILLE

The Iowa driver of a semitrailer truck that caught fire and ran off Interstate 90/39 in Janesville on Thursday is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson for Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center.

Lavonti Gray, 27, of Davenport, Iowa, suffered life-threatening injuries after he jumped out of the moving semitrailer truck and was struck by the truck, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

State Patrol troopers responded to the crash at 5:26 p.m. Thursday north of Racine Street, according to the release.

First responders found the semitrailer truck crashed in the right ditch of the northbound lanes, blocking the shoulder of the road. The cab was fully engulfed in flames, according to the release.

The northbound lanes of the Interstate were closed for about 2½ hours.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and the crash are under investigation, according to the release.

The state Department of Natural Resources cleaned up diesel fuel that spilled out from the truck's fuel tank, according to the release.