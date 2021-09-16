The State Patrol has completed its investigation into a fiery, multivehicle crash that closed Interstate 90/39 in Janesville for 11 hours July 6, although questions remain about how the crash occurred.
The Gazette obtained a copy of the traffic-camera video, which shows the nine-vehicle crash only from a distance. The traffic camera later zooms in on the scene and shows flames and a large cloud of billowing, dark smoke and firefighters’ efforts to put it out.
Investigators were unable to get identifying information on a black Volkswagen Jetta that pulled over “abruptly” just before the crashes and later drove off, said State Patrol Sgt. Jamie LaBrec.
LeBlanc said it’s likely the Volkswagen driver’s actions contributed to the ensuing crashes.
Interstate lanes were blocked starting around 1:40 p.m. that day. Traffic was diverted onto Janesville streets.
Remarkably, 14 drivers and passengers suffered only “suspected minor” or “possible” injuries, according to the report.
Two of the injured were in an SUV that hit a concrete dividing barrier and overturned. The SUV did not catch fire.
Only one citation was issued to the driver of a semitrailer truck, which was one of four vehicles that burned after the crash. The citation was for following too closely.
The crashes occurred at the start of an S-curve in the southbound lanes, where traffic was diverted for the ongoing Interstate reconstruction, and it’s possible the curve also contributed to the crash, LeBlanc said.
Traffic was closed for many hours because the fire cracked the concrete pavement and repairs were required.
The day before, another multivehicle crash also damaged pavement, requiring a long lane closure.
Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Theisen said the cracked pavement was patched with asphalt as a “Band-Aid,” but permanent repairs will be made this month.
If needed, some of the 13-inch-thick concrete pavement will be removed and repoured, Theisen said.
“We want to have the best product for the traveling public and have concrete integrity that will last for years,” Theisen said.
The Interstate widening project continues, and drivers on some sections of the Interstate in Rock County are required to lower their speeds to 60 mph.
