JANESVILLE

The state Department of Transportation warns motorists to be prepared this week for lane crossovers and short-term and longer-term ramp closures on the Janesville segment of Interstate 90/39.

The DOT previously announced a months-long earth-moving project on the northbound side of I-90/39 between Humes Road and Kennedy Road as part of the Interstate lane expansion between Beloit and Madison.

By Thursday morning, all traffic will be diverted onto four lanes on the Interstate’s southbound side. The DOT plans to keep traffic in that configuration until summer 2020, the agency said in a news release.

This summer’s earth moving will raise the elevation of the Interstate between the two interchanges the DOT plans to reconfigure at Highway 14 and Highway 26.

Those interchanges will see short-term ramp closures. However, the DOT also plans a four-month closure of the Highway 26 ramp to the northbound lanes of I-90/39 starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday and running through early August.

In coming weeks, motorists can use alternate exits, such as Highway 14.

Several short-term ramp closures will occur Tuesday through Saturday.

As crews stage for the lane shift and other work between highways 26 and 14, the DOT will close the Highway 14 northbound ramp to I-90/39 starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

That ramp will remain closed through Wednesday night, when the DOT also will shut down all northbound on- and off-ramps at both the Highway 26 and Highway 14 interchanges.

The closures run through Thursday morning with one exception: The northbound off-ramp from I-90/39 to Highway 14 will remain closed until early Saturday morning.

The southbound ramps will remain open, and motorists can use the Racine Street interchange as a detour route during the closures.

The DOT warns motorists that the new posted speed limit is 60 mph from Kennedy Road, north of the Highway 26 interchange, to Cranston Road in Beloit.