JANESVILLE
Before snow flies, the state Department of Transportation hopes to finish work on a stretch of Interstate 90/39 south of Janesville that’s been under construction since spring.
If weather cooperates, traffic going north will get to test three new Interstate lanes poured this summer in the 7-mile stretch between Shopiere and Avalon roads, DOT project managers said.
The DOT would shut down the temporary lane switchover that for months has put northbound motorists just a few feet away from southbound traffic separated by a concrete barrier.
As of Monday, the lane switchover remained in place between Avalon and Shopiere roads. Crews were working on shoulders and to tie new lanes into not-yet-finished areas, mainly around interchanges.
A few weeks ago, the DOT closed down part of the switchover and opened a stretch of new northbound lanes through Janesville. As winter weather descends, the DOT wants to have traffic from Beloit to Janesville running in a regular pattern rather than winding onto temporary construction lanes that have operated this year, said Rich Cannon, a DOT project supervisor for the I-90/39 expansion.
Kim Schauder, a DOT project manager working with Cannon on the 45-mile Interstate expansion between Beloit and Madison, said: “It’s better for the drivers, better for snowplowing.”
Cannon said motorists likely will see crews knock out pockets of unfinished lane work in the next three to five weeks. That likely will gear the northbound stretch between Beloit and Janesville for a switch-over to the new lanes in stages.
“We have small, segmented, individual projects. It’s not one monolithic job. Right now, we have a couple of projects that are not quite as far along as the other ones, so it doesn’t happen all at once. It happens in stages,” Cannon said.
He said work is running mostly in step with the estimated schedule, and phases of the Janesville-area expansion spelled out for 2019—the second half of the state’s two-year budget cycle—are funded as of this time.
Looking at 2019
Winter will be a comparatively quiet season for work on the Interstate, with just a few smaller projects rolling out as weather allows, Cannon and Schauder said.
In spring 2019, widening the Interstate from four lanes to six will pick up again between Beloit and Janesville. Lane switchovers will reopen as work on the southbound lanes of the Interstate rolls out.
On Janesville’s north side, some eye-grabbing work will start to take shape: Between the Highway 14 interchange and Kennedy Road, contractors will begin raising the Interstate 26 to 27 feet above its current grade, Cannon said.
The DOT engineered the road to that height in part to meet its own engineering standards for an eight-lane road that would cross over several main roads and link with two rebuilt interchanges within a mile of each other, Cannon said.
He said people might wonder about what appears to be a large hill being built in the Interstate’s path
“Because it’s a wide footprint and it’s going to be elevated 26 to 27 feet, there is going to be a lot of earthwork that has to take place. So people should know there’s going to be a lot of movement of trucks to and from this area as they create that section,” Cannon said.
It’s one of the sections that would tie into major redesigns of the Highway 26 and Highway 14 interchanges. The interchange replacements will roll out in 2020, according to DOT timelines.
Between Beloit and Madison next summer, lane switchovers, temporary closures and construction speed zones will remain a daily steeplechase for commuters.
The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2021, according to DOT project timelines. That would be in time for the DOT to roll out the capstone project in 2022: a complete reboot of Humes Road from I-90/39 west to Milton Avenue.
When that’s done, the vast bulk of heavy construction along the Interstate, a roughly five-year spell of lane and exit ramp closures and diversions, should have ended.
Cannon said the project at some point will begin to take form as the future roadway doubles in size compared to the current Interstate.
“It doesn’t really take shape until there is a semblance of a roadway alignment. When it’s just uncovered earth, it’s just hard to tell how it’s going to look,” Cannon said.
“If you see it and you remember it in the infancy in one of the projects and you drive through it again, you’ll see changes and maybe it’ll dawn on you, ‘Oh, yeah, this is what it’s going to have.’”
