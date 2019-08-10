JANESVILLE

A chain reaction traffic crash on Interstate 90/39 in Janesville injured six people Friday, according to a news release.

None of the injuries were life-threatening. The crash occurred at 1:37 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes near Palmer Drive.

The crash involved 13 vehicles and four separate crashes. Vehicles were following too closely, according to the release.

The crash blocked the left lane and part of the right lane. Traffic used the right shoulder to move past, according to the release.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Janesville Police Department and Janesville Fire Department responded to the accident.