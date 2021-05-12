The city of Janesville and the Janesville Police Department offices are without internet and email services after construction crews severed a fiber optic cable in downtown Janesville, according to news releases.
Construction crews working on West Milwaukee Street damaged the fiber optic line, according to the police department's news release. The city news release said restoration of its internet service is expected to take at least 24 hours.
Phone lines are still functional at City Hall and the police department, the releases said.