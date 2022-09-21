JANESVILLE—The Janesville City Council has chosen an interim city manager to replace outgoing City Manager Mark Freitag. The council will announce who that is, and confirm the appointment, in a vote on Monday.
City Council President Paul Benson told The Gazette on Wednesday that the the decision was made in a closed-door meeting. The council will vote, in open session, to confirm the choice at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
“We have selected our final person, and they have accepted,” Benson told The Gazette.
Benson declined to say whether the candidate is a current city of Janesville employee.
In a release on Wednesday, the council said keeping the person’s identity confidential until Monday affords them “the opportunity to speak with their family, friends, and work colleagues before the news becomes public.”
Benson said the interim city manager “will serve until we identify the next city manager.” He said he expects that hiring process “to take a few months.”
Freitag is scheduled to begin his new job in Westminster, Colorado, on Oct. 24. He has been Janesville’s city manager for nine years.
In a memo posted to its website in August, the city of Westminster wrote that Freitag emerged as a top candidate because of his years as city manager in Janesville. But the city touched more on his previous experience and accomplishments as a combat veteran and military base commander for the U.S. Army.
Westminster, a Denver suburb with a seven-person mayoral-manager-council form of government, has offered Freitag a base salary of $265,000. That’s a significant pay increase over his pay as Janesville’s city manager, which in 2020 was $172,000, according to municipal records.
The pay raise comes in addition to about $30,000 in pay for relocation from Janesville to Colorado, according to details of the contract on the city of Westminster’s website.
