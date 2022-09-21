JANESVILLE—The Janesville City Council has chosen an interim city manager to replace outgoing City Manager Mark Freitag. The council will announce who that is, and confirm the appointment, in a vote on Monday.

City Council President Paul Benson told The Gazette on Wednesday that the the decision was made in a closed-door meeting. The council will vote, in open session, to confirm the choice at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you