EVANSVILLE
Mackenzie and Morgan Kumm have always shared a special bond.
The identical twins are seniors at Evansville High School, and they’re as close as it gets when it comes to siblings.
Both work as certified nursing assistants, both plan to begin college next year at UW-Oshkosh, and both hope to earn degrees in nursing.
“We’re best friends. We do as much as we can together, and we’re very much alike,” Mackenzie said.
So when Morgan began having medical issues that required hospitalization earlier this year, Mackenzie had a difficult time watching her sister struggle. She used that experience to fuel her senior project, which will donate hundreds of toys to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.
Each senior at Evansville High School must complete a project that requires at least 30 hours of community service in order to graduate. Family and consumer science teacher Heather Buttchen oversees the projects with other staff members.
“The goal behind it (senior projects) was to have an extension of our curriculum and to show the kids the power of giving back. The ones I think that are so amazing are ones when the kids have a personal connection like Mackenzie’s. It means more,” Buttchen said.
When it came time to pick her project, Mackenzie knew she wanted to do something with the hospital.
“The fact that she’s (Morgan) been there so many times, and they’ve always been so good with her. … Even being 17 years old, when she got her spleen removed, they gave her a blanket and a toy to give her something to do.”
The sisters shared laughs about the toy, but it made a difference, Mackenzie said.
“She got this creepy-looking doll, but even that made her happy, and it comforted her. No matter your age and how severe your sickness is, all of that stuff makes a difference, and I wanted to give back and help them out,” Mackenzie said.
Morgan has been sick numerous times since seventh grade. She has fought through heart palpitations, a hip fracture and multiple infections. She was hospitalized in July when her blood count dropped to a dangerous number.
At first doctors thought she had leukemia.
Morgan received six blood transfusions at the children’s hospital, where doctors discovered she has a rare blood disorder.
Morgan is home now and continues physical therapy and medication to keep her symptoms under control.
Mackenzie held a toy drive at a girls basketball game and has also accepted donations through Facebook. The money is used to buy toys, which are then donated to the hospital.
The twins are different in their own ways, but they share a relationship unlike most high school siblings, Buttchen said.
“I think it’s a really special twin bond,” Buttchen said. “I really have watched it over the years. They have different styles but their heart is the same. It’s just super special. It’s very supportive, very loving.”
When Mackenzie first proposed the project to Buttchen, the teacher had a hard time holding back tears.
“I have taught Mackenzie and Morgan in numerous classes, and I’ve always known they have a special bond,” Buttchen said. “Tears welled up in my eyes to see Mackenzie help her and the other kids in the hospital.”
Those looking to donate money or toys to the project can contact Mackenzie at kummmac000@ecsdnet.org.
Mackenzie said she’s happy to have her sister home and hopes her project will help keep patients at the hospital happy until they can go home, too.
“I’m really hoping that whoever receives one of my donations, it helps them feel comfortable,” Mackenzie said. “I hope that if they have a scary procedure it can help make them laugh or relax them. I want to give them something to make them more comfortable, make them smile and feel happy.”