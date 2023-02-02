The Rock County Jail in Janesville has been following safety guidelines in relation to COVID-19 cases. The Rock County Sheriff’s office and jail personnel have initiated procedures for handling identified infections and has worked with agencies such as HealthNet of Rock County to immunize inmates and staff.
JANESVILLE -- An inmate has died at the Rock County Jail, from a cause that remains unclear.
According to a release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, correctional officers discovered an unresponsive female inmate, lying face down, about 1:15 a.m Thursday while conducting routine security checks in the housing units.
Additional officers, medical staff and a jail supervisor were called to the unit, the release said. Janesville Fire Department paramedics then responded and took over advanced life-saving measures, "which were unsuccessful."
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office and Rock County Sheriff’s Office's Detective Bureau are conducting a death investigation which will be reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Office of Detention Facilities, the release said.
Commander Erik Chellevold with the Rock County Sheriff's Office said in an interview with The Gazette this morning that he could not confirm whether or not this was a drug-related or a suicide death, while the sheriff's office awaits the medical examiner's determination of the woman's cause of death.
Chellevold said the jail screens inmates for drugs when they are brought into custody and he said housing units are also checked regularly for drugs.
He said routine unit checks are done every hour.
Inmates on suicide watch are checked frequently and receive mental health services, he added.
Chellevold also said there is "no reason to believe anything suspicious happened," that led to the woman's death.
An autopsy is expected to be conducted on Friday by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Rock County Sheriff Curt Fell said in an interview with The Gazette in early January that a planned $96 million expansion of the jail and sheriff's office facilities will include new computer systems and new technology such as body scanners to help keep illegal substances from being smuggled into the jail.
In the end, there will be 200,000 square feet of new and remodeled space at the sheriff’s office and jail site on Highway 14 in Janesville. The plan is for construction to completed by 2024, followed in 2025 by the demolition of what has long been known as the Pinehurst building, to make way for a new parking lot.
“We have a lot of issues where people are overdosing in the jail,” Fell told the newspaper in January. "As part of the planning process, “we toured Eau Claire County and they have them there and they were able to show us the different things that they caught.”
Thursday's death comes almost exactly a year after the death on Jan. 30, 2022, of Rock County Jail inmate Kendell Copus, 37, of Evansville, who was found in his cell after he apparently hung himself. He was being held pending charges of operating while intoxicated and hit and run.
