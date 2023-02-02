01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF01
The Rock County Jail in Janesville has been following safety guidelines in relation to COVID-19 cases. The Rock County Sheriff’s office and jail personnel have initiated procedures for handling identified infections and has worked with agencies such as HealthNet of Rock County to immunize inmates and staff.

JANESVILLE -- An inmate has died at the Rock County Jail, from a cause that remains unclear.

According to a release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, correctional officers discovered an unresponsive female inmate, lying face down, about 1:15 a.m Thursday while conducting routine security checks in the housing units.

