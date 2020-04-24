JANESVILLE
The private group that’s been trying to land financial backing for a new indoor sports complex in Janesville is asking the city to shelve plans on the project for months until the COVID-19 pandemic cools off.
Bill McCoshen, who leads Friends of the Indoor Sports Complex, a private group seeking to spur public-private development of a possible $33 million indoor sports complex, asked the city in a letter Friday to “set aside the Indoor Sports Complex Project for now but revisit it in early 2021.”
McCoshen said Friday the friends group has been working with key, local corporate sponsors on possible “seven-figure” private backing for the project, but the coronavirus pandemic that swept in during March has those stakeholders leery to commit.
“Local and regional businesses are understandably more cautious about committing significant resources to the ISC project right now. In the past few weeks, more businesses have told us, 'Come back in the fall when we have a better idea of what the full impact of COVID-19 will be on our businesses and our employees,'" McCoshen wrote in the letter.
McCoshen told The Gazette on Friday the private group has targeted $10 million in private fundraising for the project, but the pandemic has knocked those efforts off stride.
As of this week, the group has failed to secure enough private funding to match “$750,000 to $1 million” in design work the city would undertake as the next step in planning the project, McCoshen said.
The group is asking the city to hit the pause button on plans for the complex until 2021, a move McCoshen said would spell a delay of about a year in the project.
The city has not committed to public funding for the indoor complex, but a focus group through the city last year had designated the Janesville Mall as the preferred site for the project.
Earlier this year, the city and RockStep Capital, the mall’s owner, had been negotiating terms of a deal that could include the mall giving the city the mall’s vacant former Sears property.
Under that prospect, the city would tear down the Sears building to build an indoor sports complex that would have visibility along Milton Avenue, the city’s major commercial corridor.
City Manager Mark Freitag on Friday said the city has not discussed the sports complex with RockStep since the state’s COVID-19 shutdown, but he said the city shared with RockStep the letter from McCoshen’s group.
"Right now, the question is whether the friends group can raise the private-side funding. That’s a difficult conversation to have with potential donors right now. It doesn’t surprise me that they’re asking for a delay in any movement. They’ve got to sort things out with their donor group,” Freitag said.
McCoshen is a political consultant and lobbyist who is president of the Janesville Jets, a hockey team in the North American Hockey League that would be a major user of the indoor sports complex.
McCoshen told The Gazette the friends group still considers the sports complex viable, and potential private donors remain interested in the project despite a pandemic that’s shut down the country for weeks and has had a dramatic impact on the local economy.
McCoshen said his friends group has stayed out of negotiations the city and RockStep have had on the mall.
He said that his group ideally would prefer to have design work for a sports complex to show potential backers what the multi-use ice arena and sports facility might look like.
But McCoshen said the friends group was "pleased" at RockStep’s willingness to see a sports complex on the mall’s “front side.” He said that would make the project more attractive to private donors.
“What we think is that seven, eight months from now, when things start to level off, people will know how this (pandemic) is going to impact them both short and long term. We still think having the complex on the front of the mall will be an advantage for us.”