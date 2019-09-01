TOWN OF BELOIT

Betty Peterson would do anything to help her son. It’s a big reason why she was among the families and friends that took part in Saturday’s first-ever Overdose Awareness Walk in Beloit.

The Beloit native watched her child transform from a promising young adult into a drug addict who felt lonely and afraid. Her son is currently incarcerated for drug-related charges, but she wants others to know the stigma about addiction isn’t true.

“My son, at one time, was an amazing young man, but drugs have changed his life, and ours, tremendously,” Peterson said. “People have so many stigmas about so many different things, and we just don’t want people to feel like they’re alone.”

The 2-mile walk was organized by Families Fighting Addiction (FFA), a local organization focused on educating people on the growing epidemic of drug addiction. Participants held signs as they walked, sharing stories and awareness on the topic.

FFA helps the families and friends of addicts, hoping to give them resources that can help both sides, said President Tracy Burtis.

“They (loved ones) go through just as much as the addicted one does, and they are generally the ones that help the addicted person get help” Burtis said. “So we are here to help them.”

Saturday’s walk was a way for the organization to share its mission, recognize those battling addiction and those who have lost loved ones to the epidemic.

Peterson said such events and FFA have helped her “tremendously.” Her son is in and out of rehab, she said, but he just can’t seem to kick his addiction.

“Sometimes it feels like there’s no one to talk to, and you often feel isolated,” she said, adding FFA and Burtis have helped her stay strong.

Peterson’s struggle is a battle Sandy Cofoid and her daughter, Erin Haun, both of Rockton, Illinois, know all too well. The two walked Saturday to honor their son and brother, Brian Cofoid, who, at 30 years old, died of an overdose in February 2018.

Brian Cofoid started out abusing alcohol before moving on to marijuana. He later progressed to other substances.

“He had been fighting addiction for about 10 years,” Erin said. “He had been in and out of rehab and drug court. He went through the ringer like most of them (addicts) do.”

The mother and sister duo hope events such as Saturday’s walk bring awareness to what addiction is about.

“When you think of somebody who is an addict, you kind of have a stereotypical picture in your mind of what that is,” Haun said. “It could be your family member, your neighbor, your best friend. It’s happening to everybody now.”

Haun’s mother agreed, noting her son had a lot of good friends and played baseball and other sports before becoming an addict.

Burtis plans to keep fighting the battle against addictions through efforts such as FFA and the Overdose Awareness Walk.

“The goal is to make people aware that addiction is a disease so we can stop the stigma, and so people can get the help that they need,” she said. “We know there’s a bunch of people out there affected who may not realize that they’re not alone, and we are here to help them through it.”