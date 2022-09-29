WHITEWATER -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told a roundtable of UW-Whitewater students Thursday afternoon that the state is “an island,” and he wants to change that.
He was talking about legalizing and taxing marijuana.
“That is something I know a lot of students are concerned about,” Evers said, of one of five causes he listed on a handout that he is supporting.
“We are surrounded by states where marijuana is legalized,” Evers said. “I personally endorse that.”
Evers said a Marquette University poll found that 70 percent of state residents polled endorsed legalization.
“This is something whose time has come,” Evers said. “Business owners who want to move to the state say they’ll have a hard time recruiting young people if we are like this island of illegal use of marijuana.”
The Whitewater visit, which included a tour of the University Center, the Warhawk Connection Center and Winther Hall, is part of Evers’ tour of universities in the state. Earlier Thursday, Evers held similar roundtable discussions at UW-La Crosse and UW-Green Bay.
The four other topics Evers listed and discussed briefly were defending reproductive rights, higher education affordability and accessibility, combatting the climate crisis, and common-sense gun violence reforms.
He then took questions and comments from nine individuals or student groups during the 40-minute discussion.
Among the concerns the students had were gun control, state funding for schools to help students with mental health issues, sustaining or increasing funding for state universities, support for graduating teaching candidates and increased awareness of climate change.
Regarding the mental health issue, Evers said that during the pandemic, the state instituted Wisconsin Telehealth, which individuals can call for health services. In addition, Evers said he agreed with State Superintendent Jill Underly's proposal to include $250 million for mental health programs for grades K-12 in the next state budget.
The legislation, which must get through the state legislature, would be renewed each year.
“The amounts might be argued about, but I think people in the legislature, generally, agree with me on that,” Evers said.
Don Vruwink, of Milton, who represents 43rd state Assembly District, agreed that mental health issues have to be addressed in schools.
“Being a high school teacher for over 40 years, kids hide their feelings very well,” said Vruwink, who sat alongside Evers. “I’ve had students come back and talk to me and tell me that they put on a good front, but underneath, they were really hurting.
“Some kids take setbacks very difficult,” Vruwink said. “That’s why it needs to be discussed. Transitioning from high school to college—there’s a lot of pressure on young people. We need to recognize that.”
Evers also recognized the need to help graduates who majored in education.
“We need more teachers,” said Evers, who served as state superintendent from 2009 to 2019. “We need more now."
“But I think the pipeline is getting better. It’s an honorable and good profession. Frankly, we need to respect teachers more and pay them more," he said.
Vruwink agreed.
“Colleagues that I taught with before I retired tell me how much more difficult it is teaching today than it was 10 years ago,” Vruwink said. “Parents were always involved, but right now, parents are more demanding."
“That sucks a lot of the life out of a teacher—dealing with one or two parents a day and sometimes for a length of time.”
Evers discussed the difficulties of getting bills passed in the state legislature regarding programs that would improve sex education programs in schools and health care for groups such as those who are LBGTQ.
“Institutions, whether it be education or health care, need the support of everyone, not just people who look like me or act like me,” Evers said. “When we get to the arena where LBGTQ folks are not respected, any subset of that group is not respected, whether it’s at schools, health care…then we’re going backward real fast as a state.
“There’s a lot of push of not being supportive of different people, different groups,” Evers said. “We cannot be supportive of that."
Evers said anti-LBGTQ factions hurt the state financially in regard to recruiting new businesses and industries.
“What large company can we bring to Wisconsin that wants to hire locally and nationally, and realizes that not everyone is welcomed here?” Evers asked.
“We’ll dry up and blow away as a state,” he said. “We have to understand how important the conversations are that we’re having right now. I believe we’re going to end up in a good place, but it’s going to be real hard in the meantime.”