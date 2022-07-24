Because of a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, unmanned ballot drop boxes won’t be available for absentee voting this year, but many state residents will still vote absentee in the Aug. 9 primary either in person at their local clerk’s office or by mail.
Wisconsin voters can request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 9 primary by visiting their local municipal clerk’s office through Friday, Aug. 5. Voters can also request absentee ballots online at myvote.wi.gov.
Before requesting an absentee ballot, however, residents must first be registered to vote. The deadline to register online or by mail has passed, but people can still request absentee ballots by visiting their local municipal clerks' offices in person through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Prospective voters may also register at their polling places on election day.
In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday, July 26 and ends Friday, Aug. 5.
Other deadlines, such as for hospitalized voters and those serving overseas in the military, are at myvote.wi.gov.
Wisconsin primaries are partisan, meaning voters must ask for a Democratic or Republican ballot.
A case out of Waukesha County — Richard Teigen and Richard Thom v. the Wisconsin Elections Commission — led to the end of unmanned ballot drop boxes in the state when the state's Supreme Court ruled against their use July 8 in a 4-3 opinion. The majority said the Wisconsin Elections Commission exceeded ts authority when it recommended the use of unmanned ballot drop boxes.
Voters may return completed absentee ballots in person, but the court's ruling also means they won’t be allowed to have another person deliver them as they could in 2020 when drop boxes were still allowed. Many more voters than usual opted for absentee ballots for elections held that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin joined the Wisconsin Elections Commission in advocating for the secure ballot drop boxes for absentee ballots. Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren heard Teigen and Thom's case and considered whether drop-box recommendations elections commission issued in 2020 were in compliance with state law. He ruled “An absentee ballot must be returned by mail or the voter must personally deliver it,” and the state Supreme Court upheld that ruling.
Proof of residency
To register to vote in Wisconsin, voters need to show proof of residency, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID with the voter's current address.
If a prospective voter doesn’t have a current Wisconsin driver’s license or state identification card but lives in the state and wants to register to vote, that person needs to show proof of residence.
According to myvote.wis.gov, acceptable documents include a real estate tax bill or receipt for the current year or the year preceding the election date, a university or college photo ID and receipt from within the past nine months showing housing, a utility bill statement from within 90 days of election day, a bank or credit card statement, a paycheck, a government check, a social service agency letter describing the voter's residence, a residential lease, or an intake document from a residential care facility.
What’s on the ballot
On Aug. 9, there are both local and state primary races on the ballot. Included are races for county sheriff, state Assembly, governor, lieutenant governor, state and U.S. Senate seats, and the U.S. House of Representatives.
Local ballots
- Running for Rock County sheriff are Troy Egger of Edgerton and Curtis Fell of Beloit, both Democrats.
- In an uncontested bid for Rock County Circuit Court clerk, Democrat Jacki Gackstatter of Janesville will be on the ballot.
- In Walworth County, Republican Sheriff Kurt Picknell is not seeking reelection. Craig Konopski and Dave Gerber, both Republicans, will be on the primary ballot.
- In Jefferson County, Republican Sheriff Paul Milbrath is running unopposed.
- In Dodge County, incumbent Sheriff Dale Schmidt, R-Beaver Dam, is being challenged in the primary by Mark J. Colker of Waupun. Also on the Dodge County primary ballot, incumbent Clerk of Circuit Court Lynn M. Hron, R-Beaver Dam, will be challenged by Kelly Enright, Beaver Dam.
- In the Walworth County Circuit Court clerk race, Kristina Secord is unopposed on the Republican ticket. There are no other candidates at this time.
Governor
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch of Sullivan, a Republican, will face Tim Michels of Hartland, Timothy Ramthun of Campbellsport and Adam Fischer of Oak Creek in the primary. Kevin Nicholson will also appear on the ballot, but he suspended his campaign in early July. One of them will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is running unopposed in the primary.
Lieutenant governor
With Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes running for U.S. Senate, his current office is up for grabs. Democrat Peng Her of Madison will face Sara Rodriguez of Brookfield in the primary. In the Republican primary, Patrick Testin of Stevens Point will face Will Martin of Racine, Kyle Yudes of Eau Claire, Roger Roth of Appleton, David Varnam of Lancaster, Cindy Werner of Milwaukee, David D. King of Milwaukee and Jonathan Wichman of Franklin.
State Assembly
- In Assembly District 44, which covers most of the city of Janesville, incumbent Democrat Sue Conley is running unopposed.In the 31st Assembly District, Ellen Schutt of Clinton will face Maryann Zimmerman and Jason Dean of Whitewater, all Republicans. The winner will run against Brienne Brown of Whitewater in November. Assembly District 31 serves southeastern Rock County, seven Walworth County townships and the city of Elkhorn.
- Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, will face Bart Williams, who has homes in both Delavan and West Bend, in the 32nd Assembly District. August is the incumbent. Adam Jaramillo of Williams Bay is the only Democrat in the race. The district serves mostly southern Walworth County, but also the town of Wheatland in Kenosha County
- In the 33rd Assembly District, Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, will run after redistricting placed him outside of the 43rd District where he had been serving. He will face one of two Republicans who are on the primary ballot – Scott Johnson and Dale Opperman, both of Jefferson. Opperman is the mayor of that city.
- In the 38th Assembly District, Barbara Dittrich will run unopposed.
- For the 43rd Assembly District seat that Vruwink is vacating, Jenna Jacobson of Oregon and Matt McIntyre of Edgerton are running as Democrats. The only Republican in the race is Maria Voelkel, who resides in the town of Janesville.
- In the 45th Assembly District, Democrats Clinton Anderson of Beloit and Ben Dorscheid of Belleville will be on the ballot. Anderson is a member of the Beloit City Council and Dorscheid is a high school teacher. Current 45th Assembly Rep. Mark Spreitzer is seeking election in the 15th State Senate District to succeed Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville. Jeff Klett, Beloit, is the only Republican running for the 45th Assembly seat. The district covers southern and western Rock County and eight townships in Green County.
- In the 63rd Assembly District, Robin Vos, Rochester and Adam Steen, Burlington, will be on the primary ballot. There are no other candidates at this time.
State Senate
- Dylan Kurtz, R-Janesville, will challenge District 11 incumbent Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange. Steven Doelder, Genoa City, is the only Democrat in the race. The district encompasses nearly all of Walworth County, parts of southern Jefferson County, parts of eastern Rock County, and portions of the cities of Janesville and Beloit.
- Senate District 15 will not have a contested race on the primary ballot. Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, announced she is not running for reelection. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and Mark Trofimchuck, R-Brodhead, will square off in the November general election. The district covers much of Rock County and parts of Dane and Green counties.
- In the 21st State Senate District, Republicans Jay Stone and Van H. Wanggard will face off in the primary.
- Republican John Jagler of Watertown will run unopposed in the 13th District State Senate primary.
U.S. Senate
Ten candidates will be on the primary ballot for the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will face Dan Schroeder. On the Democratic side, there are eight candidates. Five of those candidates are from Milwaukee, including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry, Peter Peckarsky, Steven Olikara and Darrell Williams. They will face Kou C. Lee of Hobart, Sarah Godlewski of Madison and Tom Nelson of Appleton.
U.S. House
Two candidates hailing from Janesville are running unopposed in their parties' primaries in the First Congressional District: incumbent Republican Rep. Bryan Steil and Democratic challenger Ann Roe. In the Second District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan will face the winner of the Republican primary contest between Charity Barry and Erik Olsen, both of Madison.
Secretary of state
Incumbent Doug LaFollette, D-Madison, will face Alexia Sabor, also of Madison, in the Democratic primary for secretary of state. Three Republicans – Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton, Jay Schroeder of Neenah and Justin D. Schmidtka of Green Bay — will face off in the Republican primary. The race will also have Neil Harmon of West Bend, the only Libertarian candidate in the race.
Attorney general
In the attorney general race, incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul of Madison will be unopposed in the primary. He will face either Eric Toney of Fond du Lac, Karen Mueller of Chippewa Falls or Adam Jarchow of Balsam Lake, the three Republicans who will appear on the Aug. 9 primary ballot.
State treasurer
With Godlewski running for U.S. Senate, three Democrats have declared their candidacy for this office. They are Aaron Richardson of Fitchburg, Angelito Tenorio of West Allis and Gillian Battino of Wausau. Two Republicans will face each other in the primary, John S. Leiber of Cottage Grove and Orlando Owens of Milwaukee. Constitution candidate Andrew Zuelke of Ripon is running unopposed in the primary.