Angela Major

Because of a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, unmanned ballot drop boxes won’t be available for absentee voting this year, but many state residents will still vote absentee in the Aug. 9 primary either in person at their local clerk’s office or by mail.

Wisconsin voters can request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 9 primary by visiting their local municipal clerk’s office through Friday, Aug. 5. Voters can also request absentee ballots online at myvote.wi.gov.

