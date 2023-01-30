01STOCK_STETHESCOPE_2

JANESVILLE — Rock County residents pursuing a four-year nursing degree will soon be able to do that without making a long commute to class.

In a move that’s expected to boost the number of new and existing nurses at Rock County hospitals, UW-Whitewater will begin in the fall offering a bachelor of science degree in nursing at its Rock County campus in Janesville.

