JANESVILLE
After about four hours of waiting outside Saturday morning, when temperatures were in the 40s, sisters Crystal and Amanda Traxler were finally about to go inside.
The door for the Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids distribution opened at 9 a.m., and the Traxlers—first in line—had been waiting since 4:45 a.m. The families next in line weren’t far behind, either.
After four hours of chatting, playing on their phones and trying to stay warm, their kids—three of Crystal’s four children and one of Amanda’s two—arrived, bouncing with the energy that children ages 3-12 seem to have.
“Must have been nice,” Amanda said to one of the kids. “You got to sleep in.”
Amanda, from Janesville, and Crystal, from Milton, said they come to Coats for Kids every year. Crystal’s oldest is 9 years old, so she estimated she has been coming for about eight years. Amanda, whose older daughter is 16, said she has been coming for about 10 or 11 years.
“I’m a waitress, so I don’t make very much money,” Crystal said just before the door opened. “It’s nice they do this.”
Making sure their kids have warm clothes for the winter is a concern they think about a lot, Amanda said. But the stores can be “so expensive.”
“Sometimes times are hard,” she said. “When you’re a single parent, you know, it’s hard to buy all that stuff. So it’s great that they have this for the community … to help with us and our kids.”
Inside, posted signs said, in English and Spanish, each child may choose one heavy coat, one pair of snow pants or a snowsuit, one hat, one scarf, one pair of knitted gloves or mittens, and one pair of boots.
“Look at this one,” Amanda told her 12-year-old daughter, Emma, as she pulled a coat from the rack. An event organizer said they set up the Salvation Army’s gym to look like a department store.
Starting in September, the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary started collecting clothes in red barrels around town, said Patrice Gabower, volunteer special events coordinator. She said the event has gone on longer than she can remember.
The clothes are free for children in Rock County, though Gabower said families from Beloit, Clinton and South Beloit, Illinois, should contact the Salvation Army in Beloit.
Spanish students from Craig and Milton high schools attended to help with translation, Gabower said.
She said the amount of donated clothing items this year seemed to be on par with past years. Early on, however, donations appeared to be down. But after they made an appeal on the radio, Gabower said the “community responded.”
“It’s important that every child in Janesville and in Rock County has a warm coat going into the winter,” she said. “I don’t think we want our children to be cold.”
“Mommy, they’re perfect,” one of Crystal’s kids said excitedly while trying on boots. At the moment, Crystal was busy helping another try on boots of their own. Her four hours of waiting came down to 30 minutes inside the gym, where she had to juggle the duties of caring for three kids, ages 3, 4 and 6, while picking out a wardrobe of winter clothes for all three.
Donna Platts, a volunteer of more than 15 years who worked with Crystal and her kids, noted how adorable the kids were.
“They’re all so grateful,” Platts said before Crystal and Amanda took their large black bag full of clothes out of the gym and back into the cloudy fall morning.
