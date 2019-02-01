The Rock County Snowmobile Trail will close at 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, because of warmer weather conditions and possible rain.

Trails will remain closed until further notice. Residents are reminded that ATVs are not allowed on the trails. Riders must have permission from landowners to operate snowmobiles on private land.

Trail and snow conditions are available by calling 608-757-5458 or visiting www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails or travelwisconsin.com.