JANESVILLE

Three women shared stories of immigration Thursday afternoon on the Rock County Courthouse lawn as part of YWCA Rock County Stand Against Racism Day.

About 100 people, many from local governments, businesses and nonprofits, gathered for the half-hour ceremony. It ran concurrently with one in Beloit, and both were preceded by a morning event for 4-year-old kindergartners at the YWCA Rock County Child Care Center.

Stand Against Racism Day is an annual initiative by the YWCA’s national organization. This year’s theme focused on immigration justice and eliminating fear and hatred toward immigrants.

Janesville’s three featured speakers were Patty Sanchez, Joy Ngobi and Heydi Medrano Ramos.

Sanchez is not an immigrant, but as the human resources and Latino community outreach partner at PremierBank in Fort Atkinson, she said she’s working to help immigrants reach jobs such as hers rather than working in fields or factories.

Medrano Ramos, a native of Honduras, is a freshman at Parker High School. Before coming to the United States, she believed everyone had perfect lives here. She now realizes there’s plenty of work to do so some groups have the same opportunities to reach her former vision of wealth and comfort, she said.

Ngobi, a Uganda native, came to the United States after receiving a U.S. State Department scholarship in the 1990s to pursue a master’s degree in public health. She faced complicated legal issues with her visa after earning her degree and later received a deportation letter.

Without developing relationships and getting help from others in Rock County, including Paul Ryan, she likely would not have been able to remain in the United States, she said.

Ngobi’s larger point aligned with the event’s theme: It is up to those with privilege to stand up for others who need assistance—whether that’s helping navigate the complex immigration system or refuting a racial slur.