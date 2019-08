TOWN OF AVON

The woman who died in a crash on Highway 81 Friday morning has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The victim was Ellen A. Rapacz, 68, of Bloomingdale.

Rapacz died shortly after arrival at a hospital after the crash, reported at 8:48 a.m. Friday in the 13000 block of Highway 81 in the town of Avon.

Rapacz’s death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Department.