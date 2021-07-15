WILLIAMS BAY
Authorities have identified an Illinois man who died in a boating accident on Geneva Lake on Tuesday.
He is Fadi A. Albazi, 22, of Morton Grove, the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release.
Albazi was on an inflatable tube that a boat was towing, according to the release. Albazi fell off the tube, his life vest slipped off, and he struggled in the water.
People on the boat jumped in but were not able to rescue him, according to the release.
The agency was alerted around 3:43 p.m. Tuesday by a 911 call of the incident on the lake near George Williams College, Williams Bay.
Other agencies from Wisconsin and Illinois also responded, and initial efforts to find Albazi were unsuccessful, according to the release.
The search area was about 1,700 feet south George Williams College, where sonar units and remotely operated vehicles were used. Albazi’s body was found in 128 feet deep in the water, according to the release.
Two of the ROVs were used to recover the body.
An investigation by Geneva Lake Law Enforcement continued Thursday with the help of the DNR, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Williams Bay police.
A 40-year-old from Chicago drowned in the lake nearly one year ago while swimming off a pontoon boat that drifted away from him near the city of Lake Geneva.