TOWN OF PORTER

An Illinois man was run over by a tractor in a fatal farming accident early Tuesday morning, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded at 1:13 a.m. to a farm field on the 7500 block of North Fox Road in the town of Porter. The 24-year old victim from Belvidere, Illinois, was found unconscious and not breathing, according to the news release.

Investigations determined the victim had been riding in a tractor pulling a manure spreader and driven by an 18-year old man from Garden Prairie, Illinois. Deputies believe the victim tried to exit the moving tractor and slipped on the mud-covered ladder. He fell to the ground and was struck by the rear tractor tire, according to the release.

Farm workers immediately called for help and attempted CPR until emergency services arrived. Life saving measures were attempted by deputies and medical personnel, but the victim was pronounce dead at the scene, according to the news release.

No foul motive is suspected. The name of the victim will be released later.

The investigation is ongoing.