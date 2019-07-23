TOWN OF LYONS

An 81-year-old Illinois man died Monday after his convertible rolled over on Highway 12 near Highway 50 in the town of Lyons, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Allan Lukasz of Mount Prospect, Illinois, was the only occupant in the red 1961 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, the release states.

He was driving northbound on Highway 12 when he lost control and entered a ditch—landing upside down—just north of Townline Road before sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9:28 a.m., according to the release.

A medical examiner pronounced Lukasz dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.