JANESVILLE

The Janesville School District has eight social workers, 10 school psychologists, 26 school counselors, four specialists, five nurses and one coordinator for homeless students.

So kids have plenty of people to talk to about the emotional and practical challenges of everyday life. But sometimes, they need more than a listening ear--they need professional help.

Starting next year, they’ll be able to get it--possibly without ever leaving school.

On Thursday, District Director of Pupil Services Kim Peerenboom announced the district had received a $75,000 grant to help establish professional therapists in one elementary school and in the two high schools.

The need

At a school board meeting Tuesday, Peerenboom cited statistics that show about 70 percent of students nationwide with mental health needs don’t receive adequate treatment.

Schools across the country are seeing more students with challenging behaviors and mental health needs. In Marathon County in northern Wisconsin, a consortium of county and school officials, schools, counseling agencies and law enforcement was created to solve the problem.

Schools and the criminal justice system were seeing more and more young people who had suffered some sort of trauma at home such as witnessing domestic violence or being victims of abuse. Drug endangered homes, poverty and other issues translated into students who couldn’t function at school.

But traveling from Marathon County to another nearby can take an hour and 20 minutes, said Lee Shipway, consortium member and head of Peaceful Solutions, a counseling service based in Wausau. Parents who had access to counseling services found it difficult to consistently take a half-day off of work to transport their children for treatment.

Law enforcement agencies were dealing with an increase in young people who were victims of crime or trauma that had begun acting out, said Wausau Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes. The answer was to create a group of nonprofit, for-profit and public counseling services that each agreed to provide therapists in each of the county’s 11 districts and 57 schools.

In Wausau, the police department used Department of Justice grant money to employ a therapist who spends part of her time in schools, Barnes said. In addition, two of the district’s four school resource officers have therapy dogs.

The therapists are paid by their patients’ insurance companies, and no child is turned away because he or she cannot pay, Shipway said.

Therapists also help with teacher training and are part of parent-school events designed to connect with families and to de-stigmatize mental health issues.

Why not use school psychologists or counselors? Because they are not licensed to diagnosis conditions such as depression or anxiety disorders, nor are they allowed to treat them, Peerenboom said.

The National Association of School Psychologists describes the work of its members as providing “academic, behavioral and mental health system supports; crisis prevention and response; evaluation, assessment and data analysis; and consultation with teachers and families.”

According to the association, its members' duties include helping students “apply academic achievement strategies; manage emotions and apply interpersonal skills and plan for post-secondary roles.”

The plan

In Janesville, a group of school psychologists, counselors and student advocates formed a mental health initiative, said District Student Services Coordinator Sonja Robinson. The group hopes to replicate what Marathon County started two years ago.

Wilson Elementary School was chosen as the first site to be serviced after a survey of school needs was conducted, Robinson told the board.

A therapist from Hope Child and Family Counseling Center in Roscoe, Illinois, will meet with children at Wilson. She also will be part of the school family, be in the halls during passing time, work with teachers on professional development and run group programs in conjunction with the school psychologist, counselor or social worker.

Therapists from Hope Child and Family Counseling Center already work in several Beloit schools, and they are excited about expanding their services to Janesville, said Jamie Wagner, a therapist who owns the counseling center.

Another counseling site will be set up at Parker High School, and Craig High School students will use Hope Child's satellite office on Racine Street in Janesville.

The counseling center will be in charge of billing families' insurance, and no child will be denied care because they don't have insurance.

Robinson said a mental health services grant from the state's Department of Public Instruction will allow different schools to host “family engagement nights,” which will provide information about nutrition, mental health issues and connect families with community resources.

If necessary, the grant also will pay for transportation to bring students from other schools to the counseling site.

If the program is successful, Robinson hopes to expand it to all district schools.

The result

Richard Parks is the superintendent of schools in Marathon City. The district has 731 students.

“Because we are a small school, we have a therapist come on an as-needed basis,” he said. “That might be one day or a half-day every two weeks.”

But Parks said he values the service so much he is writing a grant in hopes of expanding the program.

For a student to seek help elsewhere means he or she will miss at least a half-day of school.

When students and their families get the help they need, it shows in improved behavior and more academic success in the classroom, Parks said.

In the Fox Cities area, the United Way developed a program to provide students with mental health services in schools. Of the students treated, 67 percent said the services reduced their symptoms; 77 percent said they felt better about life; 58 percent improved their academic performance, and 72 percent reported improved relationships with family and friends.

Barnes said he sees therapy as a “ripple effect.”

“We know we see positive results with kids who get mental health care,” he said.

“There are two ways to look at law enforcement,” he added. “Early in my career, it would have been easy to say, ‘Our investigate crimes and hold people accountable.’”

Now his attitude is “If not us, who?”

Offering mental health services is a way to help troubled families and young people who might have turned to a life of crime after being victimized themselves, he said.

Peerenboom and Robinson believe such services will help students who are dealing with the fallout from childhood trauma. They hope, too, that the service will help prevent suicides and reduce instances of drug and alcohol use.

Substance use is often connected to underlying mental health issues, she said.

“It’s all about prevention,” Peerenboom said.