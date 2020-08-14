Janesville native and Gazette photographer Jerry McCullough won a first place award for his photo of children swinging on a rope over the Rock River near Mercy Hospital in 1963.
McCullough had worked for The Gazette in high school in the late 1950s and came back as an adult in the 1960s, when he won the award from the Inland Press Association.
It might have been the first major photo award The Gazette won, he said.
“I remember the day (Sidney H.) Sid Bliss called me from the Inland meeting in Chicago and ‘told’ me to come to the Drake Hotel, where he had a room reserved for me,” McCullough recalled in a note to The Gazette.
“He took me to The Playboy Club for supper, and the next day I received the award.
"Sid gave me a $1,000 per year raise and promoted me to chief photographer. That raised my salary to $95 per week.”
“It was after my picture of the kids swinging from the tree was published that The Gazette began running feature pictures on a regular basis, often on Page 1,” McCullough said.
“We ran a picture page every Saturday, and in 1966 that page became a one-subject picture page with the first one being a group of pictures of kids riding their Honda 50 Cub scooters.
“We got a list of all of the kids who had the scooters from Bud Harder at Harder Cycle Shop, and Agnus Falk, who worked in our editorial room, called the kids, and they met me at Riverside Park on a Tuesday afternoon in early summer of 1966.”
McCullough worked at several papers around the country during his career. He and his wife, Dianna, whom he married in 1966 before leaving The Gazette, retired in 2008 in Arkansas after he worked as photo editor of the Arkansas Gazette.