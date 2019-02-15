The snowmobiler was suffering from frostbite and hypothermia as a conservation warden pulled him from the waters of Shawano Lake, near Green Bay, on Super Bowl weekend.

Department of Natural Resources Warden Clark Delzer, a town of Janesville native, told the man to hang on as he drove his snowmobile to shore, where emergency workers were waiting.

The man was so cold, he could not hold on. So Delzer held onto one of his arms with one hand and drove with the other.

For the 2012 Edgerton High School graduate, the incident started with a call as he was sitting down at a restaurant with sheriff’s deputies in Shawano.

Delzer, who is responsible for patrolling the lake as well as the rest of Shawano County and adjoining Menominee County, had his snowmobile in the back of his pickup truck.

“I’m trained in emergency response, especially on the lake,” he said in an interview with The Gazette.

Delzer drove the truck on the ice for about a half-mile and then unloaded his snowmobile. He grabbed life jackets, a throw rope and ice picks.

Fog darkened the night, but a snowmobiler who had called in the accident was still there, lights flashing, guiding Delzer.

Delzer found the man “smack dab in the middle of Shawano Lake, way out in the middle of nowhere.”

An ice shove, a ridge of broken ice about 3 feet high, separated Delzer from the open water where the man had been standing on his snowmobile with water above his waist for 20 minutes.

Hypothermia generally sets in after 15 minutes in water near the freezing point, he said.

Delzer threw his rope, and the man grabbed it. As Delzer pulled, the man kept dipping under the water and thrashing to stay up. Delzer pulled as fast as he could.

“He was kind of a big dude,” said Delzer, who had to pull the man up the ice shove.

Delzer asked him to take his hand, but the man couldn’t grip.

Delzer grabbed his coat and pulled him up and over the shove.

He took the man’s coat off and put his own dry coat on the man, who could barely stand.

“His gross motor function was failing,” Delzer said.

As Delzer prepared to ferry the man to shore, the man who reported the incident said, “What about the other guy?”

Delzer found a second snowmobiler about 30 yards farther out. The second victim also had gone under the water but had pulled himself out.

“I said, ‘Stay put. I’ll come back to get you,’” Delzer said.

Rescue workers on shore near the Bamboo Bar had their emergency lights on. “Otherwise, I’d have had no idea where to go,” Delzer said.

The first man was put in an ambulance, and Delzer returned for the second man.

Delzer, 25, grew up snowmobiling, four-wheeling, hunting and fishing with his father’s family in the Shawano area.

He attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton as a forestry/wildlife major.

“Natural resources and being outside have always been a passion for me,” he said, so when he heard about working as a game warden, he thought, “That’s what I do for fun.”

He was hired as a warden in 2016. He completed police academy and field training before taking the Shawano/Menominee County position in early 2017, he said.

As for the 52-year-old Illinois snowmobiler, Delzer visited him in the hospital. The man was a New England Patriots fan, and he survived to see his team win the Super Bowl that Sunday.

“It was quite a cherry on top for him, I’m sure,” Delzer said.

And Delzer got to finish his meal later that night: “It was kind of cold but better than nothing.”