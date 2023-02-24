JVG_230224_DISKGOLF01.jpg
Buy Now

Yath Yang throws his disc towards the basket while out playing a round of disc golf with his friends in Janesville’s Lustig Park on Thursday.

An icy approach

 Anthony Wahl

Yath Yang throws his disk towards the basket while out playing a round of disk golf with his friends in Janesville’s Lustig Park on icy Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you